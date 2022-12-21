ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Winter Vacation Abroad: 7 Affordable Destinations

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

If you're getting the itch to travel abroad this winter but don't want to spend a lot, there are still plenty of destinations to consider that offer low-cost accommodations and activities. Whether you want to escape to a warm beach, ski through Europe or snowshoe through a national park, consider one of these affordable international destinations recommended by travel experts.

Read: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
Find Out: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ni8ZH_0jq1TJua00

Marina Beach, India

Travel blogger Kevin Mercier recommends this beach destination for its beauty and delicious cuisine.

"The beach is set on the scenic East Coast Road, a perfect destination away from the hustle and bustle of the city," he said. "The temperature of the beach is pleasant during winter, which makes it perfect for strolling and walking in the evening with your loved ones."

He particularly recommends the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort for its top-class restaurants.

"The Reef and C Salt restaurants are a delight to visit and serve you some of the best seafood that you can find in India," Mercier said. "The price per night for a single room for two travelers is around $150."

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyNBx_0jq1TJua00

Tirana, Albania

Alex Tiffany, founder of the adventure guide site Just Go Exploring , recommends Albania as an affordable European winter destination.

"The average daily budget for meals and accommodation here is around $35 per day, including eating out one to two times per day," he said. "Albania enjoys a much milder winter climate than most other countries in Europe and has several beautiful national parks that are relatively undiscovered. There are also a couple of small ski resorts offering some of the cheapest skiing in Europe."

Tiffany especially recommends the capital Tirana for its ease of travel via public transportation.

"I recently spent six weeks in Albania," he added. "There's so much to see and do. It's a fantastic country to explore and I'd really recommend it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoJbw_0jq1TJua00

Jasper, Alberta, Canada

Alex, owner of AM Travel Life , recommends Jasper as a winter destination for the outdoor enthusiast.

"An affordable and rewarding option this winter is a Jasper road trip," she said. "Jasper National Park is a stunning region of Canada with spectacular mountains and seemingly endless views.

"There are plenty of free and affordable things to do in the region," Alex continued. "Once you buy a park pass, you can hike one of the many breathtaking trails, rent snow shoes, visit Pyramid Lake and even try dog sledding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFbGI_0jq1TJua00

La Libertad, El Salvador

Courtney Newton, full-time adventure travel blogger and founder of Disorderly Drifters , spent her winter holidays on the beach in La Libertad last year and recommends it for others looking to travel during this time of year on the cheap.

"The beautiful ocean views were amazing, and the area is safe for travelers and nomads," she said. "The locals are beyond friendly and welcoming, and are more than happy to include you in winter traditions and activities. You can find very affordable places to stay along the beach, and food and drinks are much cheaper than you find in the U.S."

Pictured: El Zonte Beach, El Salvador

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mU3YD_0jq1TJua00

Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico

There are several destinations in the Yucatan Peninsula that make for affordable options this time of year, said Jessica Schmit, founder of the travel site Uprooted Traveler .

"Because of its proximity to the United States and the popularity of Cancun, you can frequently find awesome deals on airfare," she said. "Beyond that, though, there's so much to explore, like the stunning turquoise lagoon of Bacalar, the cosmopolitan city of Merida, literally thousands of cenotes and incredibly preserved ancient Mayan ruins. And of course, Mexico's prices are quite affordable -- you can usually get an incredible meal at a restaurant for well under $5 a person."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZTLZ_0jq1TJua00

Chiang Mai, Thailand

While most areas of Thailand are affordable, Ashley Flores, writer at TearFreeTravel.com , particularly recommends visiting Chiang Mai.

"Chiang Mai is the most popular and the most affordable city I found there," she said. "There are many inexpensive or free activities and attractions to do or see, including visiting the ancient temples -- such as Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chiang Man, exploring the Chiang Mai night bazaar, experiencing the nightlife at the Tha Pae and Loi Kroh Road, and visiting the many hill tribes that are found in the area."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKO0g_0jq1TJua00

Bansko, Bulgaria

If you're looking for an affordable ski vacation, consider Bulgaria.

"Both Bansko and Bovorets are popular ski resorts in Bulgaria that are significantly cheaper than the well-known resorts of Europe and the U.S.," said Jessie Moore, founder of the travel blog Pocket Wanderings . "They still offer a fantastic variety of skiing and are particularly popular among those looking for lively après.

"Everything is more affordable in the Bulgarian ski resorts, from the accommodations and lift passes to the beer," she continued. "It may not bring the glitz and glam of Aspen or St. Moritz, but visitors are guaranteed a fun time both on and off the slopes."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Winter Vacation Abroad: 7 Affordable Destinations

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022

If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
TravelPulse

Hyatt's Inclusive Collection Heads Into 2023 With Big Plans, Travel Deals

Bringing travelers one of the largest global portfolios of luxury-all-inclusive resorts, Hyatt and AMR Collection’s brands now include more than 120 resorts across 11 countries and 40 beachfront destinations under its new Inclusive Collection. With resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Europe now joining the...
GOBankingRates

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000 Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these...
TravelPulse

Cancun Sets the Standard for Sustainable Beaches

Cancun has shown a very high responsibility for the environment as the destination with the cleanest beaches in Mexico by receiving the highest number of Blue Flag awards for meeting the highest quality standards in terms of sustainability. Blue Flag's goal is to connect the public with their nature through environmental education initiatives that must be permanently offered with information relevant in terms of biodiversity, ecosystems, and ecological phenomena.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
229K+
Followers
16K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy