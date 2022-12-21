Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Premier League leaders Arsenal face West Ham as EPL resumes
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a challenge that dwarfs the achievement of the club’s surge to the top of the Premier League table in the pre-World Cup portion of the campaign: How to keep the improbable run going?. The Gunners are hoping to pick up...
WVNews
Thomas Frank signs new deal to stay at Brentford until 2027
LONDON (AP) — Thomas Frank is looking to create “more magic moments” as head coach of Brentford after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027. The 49-year-old Dane was appointed in 2018 and guided the club into the...
Comments / 0