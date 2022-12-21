13 'Hunger Games' franchise stars who have also played Marvel or DC characters

Elizabeth Banks and Jennifer Lawrence in "The Hunger Games." Lionsgate

There are several actors from the " Hunger Games " franchise who also played Marvel or DC characters.

Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen) also portrayed Raven/Mystique in the "X-Men" films.

Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) played Betty Brant in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy.

On the left: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games." On the right: Lawrence as Mystique in "X-Men: First Class." Lionsgate; 20th Century Fox

Jennifer Lawrence simultaneously starred in two major franchises in the 2010s, "The Hunger Games" and "X-Men."

Lawrence first portrayed the skilled archer named Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games," released in 2012 and based on Suzanne Collins' young-adult book series of the same name.

She reprised the role in three sequels: "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013), "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1" (2014), and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2" (2015).

The year after the first "THG" movie hit theaters, Lawrence made her debut as the shape-shifting Marvel character Raven/Mystique in "X-Men: First Class." She returned as the mutant in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" (2019).

On the left: Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games." On the right: The animated character Van-El on the show "Justice League Unlimited." Lionsgate; Warner Bros. Animation

Long before playing Peeta Mellark in the "THG" franchise, a young Josh Hutcherson voiced of Van-El on an episode of the animated show "Justice League Unlimited."

Hutcherson's "Justice League Unlimited" character was the son of Kal-El/Superman and Loana in a simulation.

On the left: Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman in "The Hunger Games." On the right: Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine in "Captain America: The First Avenger." Lionsgate;

Stanley Tucci's decades-long career has included roles in "THG" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He portrayed the colorful (literally and figuratively) host of the Hunger Games, named Caesar Flickerman.

A year before his first appearance in "THG" franchise, Tucci played Dr. Abraham Erskine, the creator of the original Super Soldier Serum, in Marvel's "Captain America: The First Avenger."

On the left: Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games." On the right: Banks as Betty Brant in "Spider-Man 2." Lionsgate; Sony Pictures Releasing

Prior to transforming into the stylish Effie Trinket in "THG" movies, Elizabeth Banks had a role in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire as the Marvel web-slinger.

She played Betty Brant , J. Jonah Jameson's secretary at The Daily Bugle in the "Spider-Man" films.

On the left: Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games." On the right: Harrelson as Cletus Kasady in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Lionsgate; Sony Pictures

Woody Harrelson, who starred as Katniss and Peeta's sarcastic mentor in "THG," later played the main villain in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

The Haymitch Abernathy actor starred as Cletus Kasady/Carnage in the 2021 "Venom" sequel.

On the left: Toby Jones as Claudius Templesmith in "The Hunger Games." On the right: Jones as Dr. Arnim Zola in "Captain America: The First Avenger." Lionsgate; Marvel Studios

Toby Jones is no stranger to franchises, having appeared in the "Hunger Games" films and the MCU.

He played Hunger Games announcer Claudius Templesmith in the "Hunger Games" films and appeared as Dr. Arnim Zola in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

On the left: Jack Quaid as Marvel in "The Hunger Games." On the right: The animated character Alberto Falcone in " Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One." Lionsgate;

Jack Quaid's "Hunger Games" character, Marvel, was responsible for the death of the beloved character Rue. The "Boys" star also voiced Alberto Falcone in "Batman: The Long Halloween."

Quaid will also voice Clark Kent/Superman, in the upcoming animated DC Comics series " My Adventures With Superman ."

From left: Alan Ritchson as Gloss in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville," and Hank Hall/Hawk on "Titans." Lionsgate; The CW; Ben Mark Holzberg/HBO Max

Alan Ritchson, who played Gloss in "Catching Fire," also portrayed DC Comics characters Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Hank Hall/Hawk on separate TV shows.

Ritchson appeared as Aquaman in a few episodes of "Smallville" long before playing Hawk on the show "Titans."

On the left: Jeffrey Wright as Beetee in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." On the right: Wright as James Gordon in "The Batman." Lionsgate; Warner Bros.

Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright, who starred as Beetee in "THG" movies, also participated in projects for DC Comics and Marvel.

Wright portrayed James Gordon in Matt Reeves' 2022 film "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. He also serves as the voice of The Watcher on Marvel's animated series "What If...?"

On the left: Jena Malone as Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." On the right: Malone as Jenet Klyburn in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Lionsgate; Warner Bros.

After playing Johanna Mason in the "Hunger Games" movies, Jena Malone landed a minor role in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

In "Batman v Superman," Malone played Jenet Klyburn, a weapons expert and ballistics specialist at S.T.A.R. Labs who aided Lois Lane (Amy Adams).

From left: Mahershala Ali as Boggs in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1," Ali as Cornell Stokes on "Luke Cage," and the animated character Aaron Davis in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Lionsgate; Myles Aronowitz/Netflix; Sony Pictures

Mahershala Ali has played three Marvel characters, in addition to his role as Boggs in the final two installments of the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Ali played a villain named Cornell Stokes (also known as Cottonmouth) in season one of the Marvel show "Luke Cage" and voiced Aaron Davis/Prowler in the 2018 animated film " Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. "

He also had a voice cameo as Blade in the end-credits scene of the 2021 Marvel movie "Eternals," which serves as a teaser for the upcoming "Blade" film.

On the left: Natalie Dormer as Cressida in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1." On the right: Dormer as Lorraine in "Captain America: The First Avenger." Lionsgate;

"Game of Thrones" alum Natalie Dormer had roles in the last two "Hunger Games" films and in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

In parts one and two of "Mockingjay," Dormer played a film director named Cressida who followed Katniss' adventures as the leader of the rebellion.

In the first "Captain America" movie, her character Lorraine flirted with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and kissed him before getting interrupted by Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

On the left: Elden Henson as Pollux in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1." On the right: Henson as Foggy Nelson on season three of "Daredevil." Lionsgate;

Elden Henson, who starred as Pollux in the last two "Hunger Games" movies, portrayed Foggy Nelson on the Netflix/Marvel series "Daredevil."

Henson's "Daredevil" character was a lawyer and best friend of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

It's unclear if Henson will Cox will reprise the role in the upcoming show "Daredevil: Born Again," but Cox voiced his support while speaking at German Comic Con Winter Edition.