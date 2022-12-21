Read full article on original website
Patriots Captain Matthew Slater on Future: ‘Only Lord Knows’
The New England Patriots' playoff hopes might not be the only cherished Foxboro staple that departs on Sunday. If the Patriots fall to the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS), it could mark the final Foxboro excursion for long-tenured Flying Elvis helmet wearer Matthew Slater. The 37-year-old special teams standout's latest one-year deal is set to end after this season and he has made it clear he has no interest in playing elsewhere, which hints that retirement is undoubtedly one of his options.
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season. But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.
Bills QB Josh Allen Broke NFL Legend’s Record in Win Over Bears
There is not much left to say about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at this point that has yet to be said or written. He's widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a perennial MVP candidate and leads a potent offense. In a 35-13 win over the...
Commanders Looking to Sign Extension For DT Daron Payne?
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne picked a good year to have a good year. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Payne was all but certain to sing his swan song with the Commanders, and that was evidenced in the draft earlier this spring when the team selected fellow Alabama alum Phidarian Mathis in the second round.
Bengals Reveal Uniform For Monday Night Football Battle Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Monday Night Football uniform is here!. Cincinnati is rocking orange helmets, black jerseys, white pants, and black socks as they try to keep pace with the AFC playoff leaders. According to Bengals Tracker, the Bengals are 1-0 in 2022 wearing this combination. They took out New...
J.J. Watt Terrorized the Titans for a Decade
NASHVILLE – J.J. Watt has been one of the best NFL players of his generation – and he never let the Tennessee Titans forget it. Watt announced Wednesday that this season would be his last, which means he has two games remaining in a career that has included three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections. Currently in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers on the final week of the season.
Leonard Fournette Describes Serious Foot Injury in Since Deleted Tweet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game (or lack thereof) has rightfully been under fire this entire season. As a team, the Buccaneers remain last in the NFL in rushing yards per game by a significant margin, producing less than 80 yards per contest. Naturally, Leonard Fournette, who is the team's...
Haason Reddick Won’t be DPOY but Has the Eagles on Brink of a Sack Record
Only once, and not since 1987, have the Eagles had an NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner. That was Reggie White, who had 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery to earn the AP's annual award. Haason Reddick will come close this year, but the Eagles' pass...
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 16
Something tells me this game might come down to the wire. The Vikings are set to take on the Giants on Saturday, and it's a matchup between the two teams who lead the NFL in one-score games. The Vikings have played in ten of them, winning all ten. The Giants have played in 11, going 8-2-1. These teams have just one multi-score victory between them all season, and it was the Vikings back in the season opener against the Packers.
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Legends are hard to find, but loyalty is even harder. In 2022, former 10-year Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys to help bolster their receiving corps as the postseason is on the horizon. However, instead of backlash, most Colts fans seemed elated that...
‘Kellen’s Fault!’ Coach Jokes About Cowboys Sun Worship
FRISCO - AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and was built in the likeness of its predecessor, Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys from 1971-2008. Texas Stadium had its famous hole in the roof "so God could watch his team play,” as Cowboys Nation bragged. That hole sometimes brought some interesting shade patterns on the field that wreaked havoc with television coverage and players at the time.
NFL Draft Profile: Kory Woodruff, Interior Defensive Lineman, Pittsburg State Gorillas
NFL Draft Profile: Kory Woodruff, Interior Defensive Lineman, Pittsburg State Gorillas
Was Derwin James Ejection for Hit on Ashton Dulin Legit?
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football 20-3, and one of the talking points following the game was the ejection of Chargers safety Derwin James. In college football, there isn't much doubt; they have much stricter rules about "targeting" and using the crown of the...
Packers vs. Dolphins Second-Most Expensive Ticket in NFL Week 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers assembled for practice on Friday, it was 4 degrees below zero. The forecast for Christmas Day is a high of 10 and a wind chill of minus-5. Who wouldn’t rather spend Christmas in Miami?. Packers fans are renowned for...
Solving Broncos’ offensive identity crisis is job No. 1 for next coach
The Broncos have to figure out where they are and who they are. That was made clear Tuesday when owner/CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton addressed the media in the wake of Monday’s firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. While Penner and Paton both praised the Broncos’...
NFL Draft Profile: BJ Bohler, Cornerback, Florida A&M Rattlers
NFL Draft Profile: BJ Bohler, Cornerback, Florida A&M Rattlers
How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now
The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
Tua Back in Concussion Protocol
Coming off his worst performance of the 2022 season, things got worse for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa when he was placed in the concussion protocol. Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the information during his weekly day-after-the-game media session Monday, indicated he found out earlier in the day after Tagovailoa exhibited some symptoms.
How a need to succeed fueled Austin Ekeler’s Rocky Mountain climb to the NFL
He arrived as the underdog — undrafted but hardly unloved by the Chargers — facing odds nearly as tall as he was, well, not so tall. Back then, approaching six years ago now, Austin Ekeler was 5 foot 8 5/8. Today, the Chargers list him at 5-10. He's...
Cowboys BREAKING: 2 Roster Moves to Fix CB & WR Problem vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, in a possible playoff preview. … and a debut of a couple of vet newcomers. New Cowboys wideout Hilton will make his Dallas debut almost two weeks after inking his deal with the team. He should add a much-needed deep threat to quarterback Dak Prescott's arsenal.
