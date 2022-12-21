NASHVILLE – J.J. Watt has been one of the best NFL players of his generation – and he never let the Tennessee Titans forget it. Watt announced Wednesday that this season would be his last, which means he has two games remaining in a career that has included three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections. Currently in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers on the final week of the season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO