Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
Wow! Indiana Native Brings Piece of Mackinac Bridge All The Way to South Pole
Pure Michigan isn't just the Great Lakes, Mackinac Bridge, or Motown-- it's a state of mind. The love and appreciation we Michiganders have for our Mitten knows no bounds. You'll find our mark on nearly every corner of the globe, and now the South Pole!. A 51-year-old Indiana man recently...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott
Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022
We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960
You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
