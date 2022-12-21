ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott

Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022

We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy