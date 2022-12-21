Read full article on original website
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger Dies
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
Woman dies in Birmingham City Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead. According to the coroner’s report, no […]
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight crash has caused a road closure on AL Hwy 69 near mile marker 160 in Tuscaloosa Co. It happened around midnight. An 18-wheeler overturned, scattering lumber across the road. Traffic is being diverted at Tierce Patton Road. Get news alerts in the Apple...
Shelby County Investigator to retire after 25 years of service
COLUMBIANA – On Thursday, Dec. 22 the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recognized Investigator Rufus Williams on social media in honor of his retirement. Rufus will retire after more than 25 years of service to the State of Alabama. “His standard of excellence has never waned, and his loyalty...
Bibb County family loses home to fire just days before Christmas
BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family of eight is rebuilding their lives after fire completely destroyed their home just a few days before Christmas. The Brent Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residential fire off Bearcreek Road at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a mobile home fully involved, resulting in a […]
Morning shooting in Birmingham leaves man dead, 2 others - including a juvenile- injured
Early morning gunfire in southwest Birmingham left one dead and two wounded, including a juvenile. The shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue S.W. When West Precinct officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire...
Alabama Inmate Baked to Death in Prison With a Body Temperature of 109 Degrees
Thomas Lee Rutledge baked to death in an Alabama prison in December 2020 caused of the negligent actions of prison staff. An Alabama inmate died due to a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” the inmate’s family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
