Bibb County, AL

alabamanews.net

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger Dies

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman dies in Birmingham City Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead. According to the coroner’s report, no […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Man killed, juvenile injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at UAB […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvua23.com

Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case

A man was taken into custody Friday, Dec. 23 in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. 49-year-old Thomas Terry Johnson Jr. was indicted by a grand jury last week on murder charges. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed Oct 13, 1996 in the parking lot of Classics...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved

The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Investigator to retire after 25 years of service

COLUMBIANA – On Thursday, Dec. 22 the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recognized Investigator Rufus Williams on social media in honor of his retirement. Rufus will retire after more than 25 years of service to the State of Alabama. “His standard of excellence has never waned, and his loyalty...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Bibb County family loses home to fire just days before Christmas

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family of eight is rebuilding their lives after fire completely destroyed their home just a few days before Christmas. The Brent Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residential fire off Bearcreek Road at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a mobile home fully involved, resulting in a […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

