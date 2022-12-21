According to Atlanta CBS news affiliate WSB-TV, an associate of the Young Slime Life collective is the most recent defendant to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Antonio Sumlin, also known as Obama, as plead guilty to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity last week. In exchange for his plea agreement, Sumlin was sentenced to 15 years probation as a part of his negotiation.

13 HOURS AGO