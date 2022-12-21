Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Dusty Locane is in Jail Serving Time for Gun Charges
Dusty Locane has pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a weapon. The charges are connected to two offenses from 2019 and 2020. According to Billboard, Locane announced he would turn himself in for his sentence, a minimum of one year and a max of three, on Nov. 30.
thesource.com
Young Thug Associate Who Tried To Kill YFN Lucci Takes Plea In YSL RICO Case
According to Atlanta CBS news affiliate WSB-TV, an associate of the Young Slime Life collective is the most recent defendant to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Antonio Sumlin, also known as Obama, as plead guilty to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity last week. In exchange for his plea agreement, Sumlin was sentenced to 15 years probation as a part of his negotiation.
Comments / 0