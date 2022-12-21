Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Donna Givens brings experience in governmental affairs to HD64
Three women now represent districts in Baldwin County for the first time in state history, all at a time of unprecedented growth and economic success for the area. Donna Givens, chair of both the North & Central Baldwin Chambers of Commerce, who secured the Republican nomination for state House District 64 in a tightly contested primary this May, is one of those three women.
abritandasoutherner.com
12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway
The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WPMI
Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building
An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said. Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday. The school, located on Highway 31 did...
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
thebamabuzz.com
Storybook Castle in Fairhope named most wish-listed Airbnb in Alabama by Men’s Journal
Love to travel, but aren’t a fan of hotel stays? Airbnbs are the perfect solution. Even better—Alabama has some of the best around. Honest! Men’s Journal recently released its list for “The 50 Most Wish-listed Airbnbs in Every State” and Fairhope’s Storybook Castle made the list. Read on to learn about this fairytale escape and more around the state.
WPMI
Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
WALA-TV FOX10
11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
21-year-old dies after crashing into Flomaton High School: Police
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.” Police have not identified the woman. FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a […]
navarrenewspaper.com
SUSPECT NAMED IN THIS MORNINGS CHASE
At approximately 9:00 this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual in a black BMW had shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre. Our deputies shortly located the suspect vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued. During the...
3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green […]
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
WEAR
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
