Wow! Indiana Native Brings Piece of Mackinac Bridge All The Way to South Pole
Pure Michigan isn't just the Great Lakes, Mackinac Bridge, or Motown-- it's a state of mind. The love and appreciation we Michiganders have for our Mitten knows no bounds. You'll find our mark on nearly every corner of the globe, and now the South Pole!. A 51-year-old Indiana man recently...
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season
I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
Extreme Winter Weather Will Hit Michigan Christmas Weekend
How bad will the Winter weather be in Michigan compared to the rest of the country?. This is a very cold good news/bad news situation. The good news, it's very likely that we'll have a white Christmas. The bad news? Many areas of the U.S. could experience the coldest Christmas in several decades.
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside
We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low
There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
Stranger Drives 11 Hours to Waterford, MI to Return Lost Cat
A stranger reunites a lost cat with its owners in Waterford, MI after an 11-hour drive. Some faith in humanity can now be restored as we approach the Christmas weekend. Lost pets are found and returned to their owners all the time throughout the nation, but this person from Cleveland, Tennessee took returning a lost animal to new extremes.
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America
The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes
Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
Illinois Purge Law Goes Into Effect January 1st
In just a few days the state of Illinois will have a law they passed earlier in 2022 come to life. The new "Purge" law, better known as a no cash bail law, will lower the detention rate of Illinois jails and could put violent, dangerous, and other offenders back onto the streets.
Ohio Man Proposes with Christmas Lights
An Ohio man went from having a Merry Christmas to a Marry Christmas after his light display sealed the deal. Josh Bartek loves Christmas. Christmas is hands down his favorite holiday. You better believe Josh is all about decorating his home for the holidays. In fact, it's pretty common for him to spell out words on the roof of his home with Christmas lights. While on his roof last year he had a lightbulb moment. That's when he began to plan his proposal.
