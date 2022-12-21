ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chicago Bears News: This team can cause havoc in the NFC

One of the biggest Chicago Bears rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, is already the NFC North Division champions. The San Francisco 49ers are the NFC West Champions. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting it out and nobody in the NFC South wants to make it. There are going to...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

LeBron James deleted tweet suggests he’s given up on Lakers playoff hopes

LeBron James recently deleted a tweet that said he would not miss the playoffs again. The Los Angeles Lakers have never had the same success as they did when they won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season. They were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 playoffs, and they couldn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament in the 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Ryan Day is under more pressure than most Ohio State fans know

The Peach Bowl is the biggest game in the Ryan Day era at Ohio State, and it’s not even close. Despite making the College Football Playoff with only one loss, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is at a crossroads in the Ryan Day era. Back-to-back losses to two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan (13-0) have left Buckeye Nation wondering if Day, who is 45-5 in five seasons as head coach, can get back to excellence and cap off undefeated seasons in front of them.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired

Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

