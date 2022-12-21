Read full article on original website
Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs
The only drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets right now is when they're going to lose again. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers attempt to climb Eastern Conference standings against Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night when the Hawks travel to Indianapolis. Both teams have 17 wins and are separated by .5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. Each group is 4-6 in its last ten games....
Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets
Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 238. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points...
Ja Morant Doubles Down on Western Conference Shade
In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked which teams this season look like difficult opponents that the Grizzlies will have to go through. With little hesitation, Morant answered with just one team, the Boston Celtics. When asked about the Western Conference, Morant said, "Nah. I'm fine in the West."
Kevin Durant Reacts to Controversial Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles had a very unique sequence in the third quarter of Sunday night's Christmas game. The Warriors opted to intentionally foul Steven Adams to make him shoot free throws, but the officiating crew ruled it a take foul, which awarded Memphis one free throw and possession.
George, Clippers rally late, beat Pistons 142-131 in OT
Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:34 of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
Zach LaVine is finding his shooting form from both close and long range: ‘I felt like myself,’ the Chicago Bulls guard says
At the start of the season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine just wanted to get comfortable around the basket again. After all, that’s his comfort zone — floating with his head above the rim, one arm cocked to throw down a vicious dunk. But after offseason knee surgery and recovery, LaVine struggled to find the same confidence to start the season.
Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122
Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. “We just stayed together. We persevered and came out on top,” Johnson said. “I feel like they are a good team and good teams make runs. We withstood that run and won the game."
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors shocked the world on Christmas night, defeating a fully loaded Memphis Grizzlies team without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole was their leading scorer, but even he was ejected late in the game, as the officiating crew was handing out technical fouls left and right.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
Your Los Angeles Lakers have fallen into a brutal 1-4 record while their best player, All-Star center Anthony Davis, has been put on ice as he recovers from a right foot stress injury. L.A. head coach Darvin Ham has opted to start 25-year-old journeyman center Thomas Bryant in Davis's stead,...
How To Watch The Miami Heat Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers, Injury Report, Lineups, Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall against LAL. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Detroit Pistons
With Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons being the front half of a back to back, the LA Clippers have chosen to rest Kawhi Leonard with the intention of playing him on Tuesday vs. the Toronto Raptors. Up until this point, the Clippers had been opting to play Leonard vs. the inferior opponent in a back to back set, and rest him against the better team. They will be going against that method here, lining him up to play in front of his former Toronto Raptors fanbase.
Score Predictions for Hornets at Warriors
The Hornets have shown some life lately, but are on the second night of a back-to-back, as well as the last game of their six-game road trip over the holidays. The defense to stop a supremely talented warriors squad just isn’t there right now, but this game could turn into a shootout.
Pascal Siakam is Reaching Kawhi Leonard’s Level of Unstoppability: His Jumper Makes Him ‘As Hard to Guard as Anybody’
There was a sense of inevitability when Kawhi Leonard got the ball back in those 2019 playoffs. No matter what was going on with everyone else, there was a calmness, a poise, and an understanding Leonard could create something out of nothing. View the original article to see embedded media.
Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will be without its top scorer once again in the teams’ second meeting of the season as it tries to put a stop to its recent skid, which includes a three-game losing streak and a 3–7 mark over its last 10 games.
Oregon vs. North Carolina picks, predictions: Holiday Bowl schedule, odds
College football season continues in the days after Christmas with Power Five teams getting in on the action. On Wednesday, Oregon and North Carolina will meet in this year's Holiday Bowl. Both schools come in with a chance to finish the season with 10 wins: Oregon lost two of the...
