Oklahoma City, OK

Centre Daily

Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs

The only drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets right now is when they're going to lose again. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 238. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Ja Morant Doubles Down on Western Conference Shade

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked which teams this season look like difficult opponents that the Grizzlies will have to go through. With little hesitation, Morant answered with just one team, the Boston Celtics. When asked about the Western Conference, Morant said, "Nah. I'm fine in the West."
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

George, Clippers rally late, beat Pistons 142-131 in OT

Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:34 of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Zach LaVine is finding his shooting form from both close and long range: ‘I felt like myself,’ the Chicago Bulls guard says

At the start of the season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine just wanted to get comfortable around the basket again. After all, that’s his comfort zone — floating with his head above the rim, one arm cocked to throw down a vicious dunk. But after offseason knee surgery and recovery, LaVine struggled to find the same confidence to start the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. “We just stayed together. We persevered and came out on top,” Johnson said. “I feel like they are a good team and good teams make runs. We withstood that run and won the game."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Centre Daily

Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors shocked the world on Christmas night, defeating a fully loaded Memphis Grizzlies team without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole was their leading scorer, but even he was ejected late in the game, as the officiating crew was handing out technical fouls left and right.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

How To Watch The Miami Heat Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers, Injury Report, Lineups, Etc

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall against LAL. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

With Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons being the front half of a back to back, the LA Clippers have chosen to rest Kawhi Leonard with the intention of playing him on Tuesday vs. the Toronto Raptors. Up until this point, the Clippers had been opting to play Leonard vs. the inferior opponent in a back to back set, and rest him against the better team. They will be going against that method here, lining him up to play in front of his former Toronto Raptors fanbase.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Score Predictions for Hornets at Warriors

The Hornets have shown some life lately, but are on the second night of a back-to-back, as well as the last game of their six-game road trip over the holidays. The defense to stop a supremely talented warriors squad just isn’t there right now, but this game could turn into a shootout.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will be without its top scorer once again in the teams’ second meeting of the season as it tries to put a stop to its recent skid, which includes a three-game losing streak and a 3–7 mark over its last 10 games.
MEMPHIS, TN

