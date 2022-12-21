ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police: Deadly wreck involving bike and ambulance on Craycroft Wednesday

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bike and a San Carlos EMS ambulance Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash was in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road. Craycroft was closed between Glenn and Copper.

Grant and Alvernon worked as alternates.
USNNAMVET6872
6d ago

this is getting ridiculous every day seems like someone gets killed either be a pedestrian or a bike rider why is this happening so often something is wrong here it just does not make any sense. what a waste of life that could be prevented by people paying attention to what is around them and to concentrate on their driving instead of on their cell phone or being impaired whether it be alcohol or drugs.

