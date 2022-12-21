Read full article on original website
Related
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
Manhattan man accused of ID theft, drug possession
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 5p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Video shows KC murder suspect, victim arguing before gunshots
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Dec. 14, fatal shooting of Curtis Henderson in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Francisco J. Enriquez, 51, faces Murder 2nd Degree, two Unlawful...
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 6p.m. crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. During their initial search, firefighters located a woman trapped...
Man injured in Kansas house fire on Christmas morning
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person was injured in a fire at a home on Christmas Day. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a fire in a single-story home at 408 SW Lincoln Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The four adults and one child escaped prior...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Man dead after Christmas Eve crash on Kansas highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Robert J. Rogers, 61, Muscatine, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of U.S. 59. The car traveled off the roadway to the left...
Judge won't overturn convictions in Kansas murder case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge on Wednesday declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict them for a 1997 murder they did not commit. Brian Betts, 46, and Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas,...
Deputies rescue 30 dogs from rural home near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged animal cruelty. Just after 3p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill, according to a media release. A Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property.
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
Kan. woman dies after car strikes first responder's vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries an accident that occurred just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. A 2008 Honda Civid driven by Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road south of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. She lost...
Driver hospitalized after Christmas Day crash on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Volvo S70 driven by Sean Beck, 44, Boulder, Colorado, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road. The driver overcorrected to the right. The...
Driver falls asleep, is injured after I-70 rear-end crash
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Bryanna Marie Canales, 21, Buckeye, Arizona, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Wabaunsee Road. The driver began to fall asleep. The Kia rear-ended...
Fort Riley to remain on minimal manning with limited services Friday
Fort Riley will continue operating with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 23. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will remain closed Friday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed. Irwin Army Community Hospital will offer...
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, says Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0