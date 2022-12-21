ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kicker 102.5

Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?

When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
ARKANSAS STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

This Week In Black History December 21-27, 2022

1865—Following the example set by Mississippi, South Carolina on this day enacted a series of “Black Codes.” The codes displayed a White Southern obsession with three things after losing the Civil War. 1) They still desperately wanted to control Blacks. The primary method was forcing the now landless and money-less ex-slaves to sign “labor contracts” with White employers, which were so strict that they came close to re-instituting slavery. 2) They were obsessed with preventing sexual relations between Blacks and Whites. This took the form of banning interracial marriages and relationships. 3) They wanted to retard Black economic progress with a series of measures designed to require that Blacks work for Whites and not establish their own businesses. The codes barred Blacks from even selling farm products without the permission of a White employer. Fortunately, many of the codes were never fully enforced because Northern troops occupied the South and voided many of the “Black Codes.”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

US Census: Florida fastest growing state

- Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent. That's according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier. "While Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
HAMPTON, GA
KTBS

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Alaska

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
ALASKA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Federal officials link North Carolina power outage to other substation attacks in Oregon and Washington

Federal officials appear to have linked a “targeted” gunfire attack on substations in Moore County, North Carolina, that have left more than 40,000 without power to similar incidents in Oregon and Washington state, according to reports.A federal law enforcement memo obtained by NewsNation days after Saturday night’s assault on two North Carolina power grids warned of “physical attacks on substations using hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains”.The incidents came in response to an “online call for attacks on critical infrastructure”, the memo from an unnamed federal agency states, according to NewsNation.“In recent attacks, criminal actors bypassed security by cutting...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

St. Louis Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

