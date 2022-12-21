Read full article on original website
Darkwood - Official Xbox Series S|X Launch Trailer
Darkwood is a new perspective on survival horror with no jumpscares in its procedurally-generated enviornments. Craft weapons, prepare traps, fortify hideouts, and players can explore and scavenge the eerie forests of the Soviet Bloc by day, then hunker down in their hideouts at night. Darkwood plays smoothly in native 4K resolution, and the players who have enjoyed the game previously on Xbox One are able to safely transfer their save files into the new version. Darkwood is available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
After Blizzard: The Big New AAA-to-Indie Exodus Is in Full Swing
At this year’s Summer Game Fest a new indie developer called Frost Giant Studios revealed its debut game, Stormgate, to the world. If you saw the cinematic trailer and thought, ‘Hey, that looks a bit like StarCraft’, then it will come as no surprise that Frost Giant is a studio largely made up of ex-Blizzard developers; a collection of people who stepped away from one of the most prolific studios in history to forge their own path.
Esports Awards 2022: MortaL Wins 2nd Spot for Esports Personality Award, Free Fire Wins 3rd Spot for Mobile and Esports Game
Esports Awards are easily the most prestigious awards in the esports industry. Any players, team or content creator across the globe dreams to take this award home. The official winners for the Esports Awards 2022 have been announced, and the results are now on Twitter. Amongst the winners, MortaL, S8UL Esports and Free Fire have been found as the victors from India.
Esports in India: Sid and Thug Talk About the Expansion Plans for S8UL in 2023 and Beyond
S8UL Esports members have recently revealed what plans the organisation has for 2023. On separate livestreams, S8UL Esports manager Sid and co-owner Thug talked about their big plans for the future. Sid was in a livestream with caster Insane Arena who asked him questions about S8UL Esport’s future (via AFKGaming)....
Surtr's Scorched Set
"Heavily fortified armor that is said to be worthy of the Surtr himself." Surtr's Scorched set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and VITALITY. Equipping Surtr's Scorched Cuirass grants the Preemptive Strike perk. Kratos' attacks that hit enemies during their attacks do bonus damage. Surtr's Scorched Arm grants the Aggressor's Resolve I. Kratos takes 20% reduced damage and has increased Stagger Resistance during his basic attacks and skills. Add Surtr's Scorched Girdle, and the damage reduction increases by 40%.
Weapon Expert Reacts To Elden Ring Swords and Heavy Weapons | Part 1
Watch a weapon expert react to Elden Ring, and its many weapons! We got Matt Easton, an all-around weapon, HEMA and battle expert, to look at IGN's Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring and it's iconic weaponry. From the Bloodhound Fang, to the Twinned Knight Swords and the...
Fate Breaker Set
"Armor for the end times, handcrafted with love by Lunda." The Fate Breaker set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. Equipping the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard grants the Raging Aftermath perk. After Kratos returns from Rage, he gets a brief buff to STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC, and Stagger Resistance. The Fate Breaker Wraps grants Raging Fury I. This increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. Adding the Fate Breaker Belt increases the Rage gain to 20%.
Chapter 6 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 6: Protect Your Honor.
What to Expect From Nintendo in 2023
From the pedestrian to the zany, here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2023. Between Fire Emblem Engage, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know a few things about Nintendo's plans for 2023. But what about the games they haven't announced yet? Do they have something else like Nintendo Labo up their sleeves? Will we finally see Metroid Prime 4? There's a lot we know, some things we expect, and then stuff we can only hope for.
Skyesports Championship 4.0 for CS:GO, Dota 2 and Pokemon UNITE Concluded; More Than 5000 Esports Fans in Attendance
Skyesports Championship 4.0 that took place at the Bombay Exhibition Center has now concluded. It was a one-day gaming and Esports event, but what's more exciting is that it was held on-ground. Skyesports has reported that over 5,000 attendees were present at the event that featured meet-and-greets with top creators and personalities in gaming, along with Esports events and music shows.
Skrendel Bros Bounty
The Skrendel Bros Bounty sees you return to Zephyr Paradise to take on the repulsive triplets behind the G3's notorious laboratory, Skrendel Labs. The lab is known for researching the cloning and breeding of sentient drugs, and with humans next on the G3 chopping block, it's best to take out the lab before too many human lives are taken in the name of "research".
Dr. Giblets Bounty
In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Event
Ring in the brand new year in Pokemon Go! Join in on the New Year's celebration event and kick off your 2023 in Pokemon style. With two new costumed Pokemon debuts, including Pickachu wearing a party top hat, plus New Year's costumed Pokemon appearing in the wild and in Raids, you won't want to miss out.
Looking Back At The Troubled Xbox One Reveal | IGN Rewind
In early 2013 Microsoft revealed its successor to the immensely popular Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and what happened soon after damaged the brand significantly. On the first episode of IGN Rewind, we're looking back on gaming history at the troubled launch and reveal of the Xbox One.
Asus Chakram X Gaming Mouse - Review
One of the quickest ways to differentiate a product is to add a bunch of features that would be unique to the device. If you take the keyboard for an example, releasing a few modular pieces that adds a range of functionality like the Mountain Everest Max immediately sets it apart from the rest. For gaming headsets, throwing in ANC and a built-in mic for everyday use could entice users to invest in the product.
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
Valorant Champions Tour 2023 to Be Held in Japan; Reyna Dubbed as Most Played Agent and More
It is official. Valorant has announced the venue for Masters 2023, and it will be taking place in Japan. The decision has been made to bring the sport to new audiences around the world. It has been observed that through 2022, the Japanese Valorant community has grown substantially, with increasing fans for all types of events.
