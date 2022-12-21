From the pedestrian to the zany, here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2023. Between Fire Emblem Engage, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know a few things about Nintendo's plans for 2023. But what about the games they haven't announced yet? Do they have something else like Nintendo Labo up their sleeves? Will we finally see Metroid Prime 4? There's a lot we know, some things we expect, and then stuff we can only hope for.

2 DAYS AGO