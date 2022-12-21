ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, announces transfer portal decision

One Purdue QB is going to be testing the transfer portal, the player announced Monday morning following Christmas. Brady Allen — a former 4-star QB and in-state prospect out of Fort Branch, Indiana — announced he would be entering the portal. Allen was the highest-ranked signee under Jeff Brohm for Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class but is heading to the portal following Brohm’s departure to Louisville and the hiring of Ryan Walters to lead the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta, Iowa AD, releases statement on Iowa SWARM Collective

Gary Barta addressed recent comments from Iowa SWARM Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs in a statement on Tuesday. Recently, Heinrichs revealed some frustrations from the collective in regard to the lack of support from the university athletic department. According to Heinrichs, the athletic department has withheld certain aspects of support until the collective agrees to abide by Title IX with payouts. As an entity that is not affiliated with the university, Heinrichs says the collective is not bound by Title IX.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirby Smart addresses status for 2 key pieces of Georgia's offense ahead of Peach Bowl

Ahead of Ohio State’s game versus Georgia Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media Monday on two of his best players Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon. McConkey is the top wide receiver option for the Bulldogs this season and finished second on the team with 675 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. McClendon was Georgia’s starting right tackle for much of the season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list

Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

College basketball rankings: 3 B1G teams land in top 25 on post-Christmas AP Poll

College basketball rankings are getting updated with a new AP Top 25 coming out after Christmas. For most teams in the B1G, the schedule around the Christmas break features nonconference games and a brief break in the league schedule before the new year. Come January, teams will get ready for the full B1G slate and race to March Madness.
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination

Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season

Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia

Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chancellor Brewington, Nebraska TE, pens heartfelt farewell to Huskers

Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington penned a heartfelt farewell Monday regarding his future. A member of the 2017 recruiting class before transferring to Nebraska, Brewington is off to the NFL Draft. Brewington made his announcement via social media. Brewington had 11 catches this season for 100 yards and 1 touchdown...

