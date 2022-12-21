Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Taylor, 4-star WR for class of 2024, keeps B1G program on top 10 list
Alex Taylor is a key wide receiver and one of the top players out of North Carolina for the class of 2024. On Christmas morning, Taylor reduced his list of programs to a top 10 list. Out of the B1G, Taylor kept Penn State in the mix alongside a number...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, announces transfer portal decision
One Purdue QB is going to be testing the transfer portal, the player announced Monday morning following Christmas. Brady Allen — a former 4-star QB and in-state prospect out of Fort Branch, Indiana — announced he would be entering the portal. Allen was the highest-ranked signee under Jeff Brohm for Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class but is heading to the portal following Brohm’s departure to Louisville and the hiring of Ryan Walters to lead the Boilermakers.
saturdaytradition.com
Mekhai White, 2024 ATH out of Virginia, includes 4 B1G teams on top 15 list
Mekhai White is a 3-star ATH and a key player out of Virginia for the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Christmas Day, White revealed a top-15 list for his recruitment heading toward 2023. Out of the B1G, White included Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska and Maryland in the mix. The Badgers and...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta, Iowa AD, releases statement on Iowa SWARM Collective
Gary Barta addressed recent comments from Iowa SWARM Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs in a statement on Tuesday. Recently, Heinrichs revealed some frustrations from the collective in regard to the lack of support from the university athletic department. According to Heinrichs, the athletic department has withheld certain aspects of support until the collective agrees to abide by Title IX with payouts. As an entity that is not affiliated with the university, Heinrichs says the collective is not bound by Title IX.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart addresses status for 2 key pieces of Georgia's offense ahead of Peach Bowl
Ahead of Ohio State’s game versus Georgia Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media Monday on two of his best players Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon. McConkey is the top wide receiver option for the Bulldogs this season and finished second on the team with 675 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. McClendon was Georgia’s starting right tackle for much of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud names Buckeye WRs that have stepped up during Peach Bowl practices
C.J. Stroud talked about some receivers that have caught his eye during bowl game practices. The Ohio State QB mentioned two players who have really stepped up at Tuesday’s presser. Stroud has no shortage of talent to throw to at Ohio State. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are...
saturdaytradition.com
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list
Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: The perfect Christmas stocking stuffer for every Big Ten coach
Big Ten football coaches aren’t left wanting when it comes to affording a comfortable Christmas. But even in an NIL world, sometimes you can’t buy everything you need. There are still some things only Santa Claus can provide. Here’s what every B1G coach could use in his stocking...
saturdaytradition.com
College basketball rankings: 3 B1G teams land in top 25 on post-Christmas AP Poll
College basketball rankings are getting updated with a new AP Top 25 coming out after Christmas. For most teams in the B1G, the schedule around the Christmas break features nonconference games and a brief break in the league schedule before the new year. Come January, teams will get ready for the full B1G slate and race to March Madness.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recalls recruiting current Wisconsin assistant Mike Caputo while on staff at Ohio State
Luke Fickell, now the head coach at Wisconsin, is known for being one of the nice guys in college football. So, he appreciates it when the kindness is returned especially by a player. Fickell discussed when he recruited assistant coach Mike Caputo while he was at Ohio State. Fickell remembered...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Klatt explains effect of transfer portal on Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup
Joel Klatt is previewing all the bowl action coming up in college football this week. One of those will be a late Tuesday evening Guaranteed Rate Bowl between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State. That game features a lot of roster turnover on both sides of the matchup. The Badgers have quarterback...
saturdaytradition.com
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia
Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State: Final thoughts and a prediction for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The end of an era, the start of a promising future, and an early look at 2023? Make no mistake, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl has plenty of reasons for Wisconsin fans to be glued to their televisions on Tuesday night. The Badgers will say goodbye to DC Jim Leonhard as...
saturdaytradition.com
Chancellor Brewington, Nebraska TE, pens heartfelt farewell to Huskers
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington penned a heartfelt farewell Monday regarding his future. A member of the 2017 recruiting class before transferring to Nebraska, Brewington is off to the NFL Draft. Brewington made his announcement via social media. Brewington had 11 catches this season for 100 yards and 1 touchdown...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud downplays skeptics of Ohio State in Peach Bowl matchup: 'We're still the Buckeyes'
C.J. Stroud doesn’t understand the underdog narrative from skeptics of Ohio State. This was talked about at Tuesday’s press conference. Stroud is used to people counting him out throughout his career. However, he doesn’t view Ohio State as underdogs. Stroud believes that the Buckeyes have what it takes to compete with Georgia.
saturdaytradition.com
Johnny Hodges, TCU LB, says Horned Frogs are in the Playoff 'to get a ring'
Johnny Hodges and his TCU teammates are gearing up for the program’s first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff. While some teams might simply be happy to get a chance in the Playoff, Hodges is adamant the Horned Frogs are intent on proving some doubters wrong. During Tuesday’s press...
Comments / 0