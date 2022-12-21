Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester
Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
Third generation a charm? The Barn restaurant set to replace Mountain Barn in early 2023
PRINCETON — It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of the 38-year-old The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will...
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Keke Vencill’s derby pie
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Keke Vencill is making her derby pie. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out?...
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm
BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe." High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
WBUR
From the newsroom: After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' help his recovery
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. We're kicking the week off with the first of a two-part series from WBUR's Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicouer. It’s the story of one man who finds housing, after years of living in the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known Mass and Cass.
‘We needed a Christmas miracle’: Burst pipe ruins holiday meal in Lynn, report says
It was supposed to be a relaxing way to end the holiday; instead, a Lynn family experienced gushing water and frigid cold as a burst pipe flooded their third-floor apartment, according to WCVB. Family member John Silver described the leak at Caggiano Plaza in Lynn as sounding like a firehose....
WCVB
Gridlock hits Logan Airport as Christmas holiday rush begins
Gridlock across Boston's Logan Airport Thursday night as passengers try to beat the storm. Roughly 50 flights were cancelled and nearly 300 were delayed as the big storm moved across the country.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester
Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.
nbcboston.com
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
wgbh.org
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/04/2022
CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield […]…
Comments / 1