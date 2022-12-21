ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried is set to be flown to the US from a private airport in the Bahamas, accompanied by FBI agents, report says

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIbh7_0jq1NzcI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7rgo_0jq1NzcI00
Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.

Mario Duncanson/Getty Images

  • SBF is expected to fly to the US from a private airport in the Bahamas on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.
  • Bankman-Fried will be escorted by FBI agents on the non-commercial flight, the outlet reported.
  • The former crypto boss has been charged with eight counts , including wire fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to be flown back to the US from a private airport in the Bahamas on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

The FTX cofounder signed his surrender documents on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing the Bahamas acting commissioner of corrections, Doan Cleare. Bankman-Fried is expected to sign the final papers waving his rights to fight extradition in a Bahamas court on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried's lawyer in the Bahamas, Jerone Roberts, told reporters that his client had defied "the strongest possible legal advice" and agreed to extradition voluntarily, per The New York Times .

The decision was reportedly partly motivated by the fact Bankman-Fried expected to be granted bail with house arrest in the US. He was previously denied bail at a court hearing last week, per Bloomberg.

Bankman-Fried will be escorted by FBI agents on the non-commercial flight to the US, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The disgraced former crypto boss has been charged with eight counts , including wire fraud.

US federal prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of misappropriating FTX customer funds, including using customer money to repay loans owed by Alameda Research , a separate company owned by Bankman-Fried. Prosecutors have also accused the FTX cofounder of defrauding lenders.

Bankman-Fried has denied in multiple recent interviews that he knowingly committed fraud.

On Monday, he appeared in court in Nassau , the capital of the Bahamas. Per Reuters , he had to be awakened by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Huge U.S. Winter Storm Threatens To Tighten LNG Market

The gigantic deadly winter storm sweeping through the United States could disrupt global supply from one of the top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, tightening a market that’s seen wild swings in prices this year. The Arctic blast in the United States cut off the power supply to millions...
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place

The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

794K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy