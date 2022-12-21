Sam Bankman-Fried is set to be flown to the US from a private airport in the Bahamas, accompanied by FBI agents, report says

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas. Mario Duncanson/Getty Images

SBF is expected to fly to the US from a private airport in the Bahamas on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

Bankman-Fried will be escorted by FBI agents on the non-commercial flight, the outlet reported.

The former crypto boss has been charged with eight counts , including wire fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to be flown back to the US from a private airport in the Bahamas on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

The FTX cofounder signed his surrender documents on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing the Bahamas acting commissioner of corrections, Doan Cleare. Bankman-Fried is expected to sign the final papers waving his rights to fight extradition in a Bahamas court on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried's lawyer in the Bahamas, Jerone Roberts, told reporters that his client had defied "the strongest possible legal advice" and agreed to extradition voluntarily, per The New York Times .

The decision was reportedly partly motivated by the fact Bankman-Fried expected to be granted bail with house arrest in the US. He was previously denied bail at a court hearing last week, per Bloomberg.

Bankman-Fried will be escorted by FBI agents on the non-commercial flight to the US, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The disgraced former crypto boss has been charged with eight counts , including wire fraud.

US federal prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of misappropriating FTX customer funds, including using customer money to repay loans owed by Alameda Research , a separate company owned by Bankman-Fried. Prosecutors have also accused the FTX cofounder of defrauding lenders.

Bankman-Fried has denied in multiple recent interviews that he knowingly committed fraud.

On Monday, he appeared in court in Nassau , the capital of the Bahamas. Per Reuters , he had to be awakened by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing.