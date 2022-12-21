ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

One stabbed, two arrested after officers responded to a disorderly call

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two individuals were arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Sunday, according to authorities. Breanna Fleeton, 25, was arrested for assault and Brandon Fleeton, 28, was arrested for failure to obey and eluding police, authorities said. Police responded to 900 Downtowner Boulevard, The Estates of...
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested on robbery charges after domestic dispute call

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested for robbery after discovering another man at his girlfriend’s house and demanding his money and property at gun point, according to police. Police said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WALA-TV FOX10

WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

SUSPECT NAMED IN THIS MORNINGS CHASE

At approximately 9:00 this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual in a black BMW had shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre. Our deputies shortly located the suspect vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued. During the...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
GRAND BAY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

