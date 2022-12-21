MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.

