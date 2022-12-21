Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
One stabbed, two arrested after officers responded to a disorderly call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two individuals were arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Sunday, according to authorities. Breanna Fleeton, 25, was arrested for assault and Brandon Fleeton, 28, was arrested for failure to obey and eluding police, authorities said. Police responded to 900 Downtowner Boulevard, The Estates of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on robbery charges after domestic dispute call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested for robbery after discovering another man at his girlfriend’s house and demanding his money and property at gun point, according to police. Police said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street...
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Exclusive video showed one of several suspected shoplifters being taken into custody Friday following a high-speed chase and crash on the Baldwin Beach Express. Foley Police said five to six people made a run for it after their car wrecked near U.S. 90, and it was...
60-year-old arrested following Thursday night shooting on General Gorgas Drive: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 60-year-old man Thursday night following a shooting on General Gorgas Drive. Jose Robinson, 60, was charged with first degree assault. Police said Robinson and another man were involved in a “verbal dispute that turned physical.” Robinson then took out a gun and shot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WEAR
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
navarrenewspaper.com
SUSPECT NAMED IN THIS MORNINGS CHASE
At approximately 9:00 this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual in a black BMW had shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre. Our deputies shortly located the suspect vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued. During the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
WALA-TV FOX10
11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
YAHOO!
SRSO: Pensacola man fled through Navarre at 180 mph before turning himself in Thursday
A Pensacola man turned himself in yesterday at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office after allegedly shooting at another vehicle then leading deputies on a high speed chase in Navarre. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a weapon,...
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
Five teenagers have been arrested and they're accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles.
3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green […]
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
