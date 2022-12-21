Dwayne Randal Smith, 78, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1944, in Headland, AL to the late W. C. “Shooter” Smith and Sallie V. Lingo Smith. He was a retired electronics technician and lifelong musician who performed with several bands across Alabama and Florida. Mr. Smith loved to sing and played a variety of instruments. He was a very talented individual who recorded and produced his own music. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with CB radios, and spending time with his family.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO