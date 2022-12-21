ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simba’s Boxing Day mattress, bed and pillow deals have landed – here are the serious savings to shop

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
In a few days, Christmas will be here, and the excitement is mounting for festive food and drinks, presents aplenty and cosy family time. Whether you’re hosting people for Christmas lunch or will be heading over to someone else’s house, the season of goodwill seems to have come round rather quickly, yet again.

Alongside getting in the party mood and popping gifts under the tree, Christmas is also the time to pick up some Boxing Day bargains. Should you be splashing some Christmas present cash or have a keen eye on something you really need, the Boxing Day sales span across lots of shopping categories, from fashion and tech to home appliances , TVs and more.

Rest assured, the expert shopping team here at IndyBest will be keeping track of all the top Boxing Day discounts and seasonal reductions, so you can explore the latest deals to dive into. If you’re in the market for an air fryer , dehumidifier , electric heater or other practical purchase, we’ve got you covered.

Speaking of which, mattresses often top the list of savvy sale buys. An investment buy – which can be a pricey purchase – shopping for mattresses in the sale will make your money go much further.

When it comes to mattresses and pillows, Simba is an IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, so we were excited to see the retailer’s Boxing Day sale event has started already. With savings of up to a whopping 45 per cent and even £1,000 to save on one mattress, read on for the reduced price picks we’ve spotted.

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRnnR_0jq1NJz800

Reduced by a massive 45 per cent, Simba’s hybrid pro mattress is now less than £900 in the double size. The mattress combines seven layers, which include Simbatex foam and aerocoil springs. Billed as being temperature-regulating, there’s a wool layer and the composition is breathable to help ensure airflow. Meanwhile, the cone-shaped aerocoil springs also offer support, if you’re prone to aches and pains.

We reviewed this mattress earlier in the year, and our tester thought it was “one of the most comfortable” they’ve ever tried. They said: “The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position we slept in,” adding they were “kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long”.

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £81.75, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LI7LT_0jq1NJz800

This pillow currently comes with a 25 per cent discount. Complete with adjustable height and firmness – thanks to its nanocube filling – there’s a mesh border for optimum airflow. Made from breathable cotton, the pillow is hypoallergenic too.

We’ve featured Simba’s hybrid pillow in several of our guides, including a best cooling pillows round-up, best pillows article and a standalone review . In the latter, our reviewer described the pillow as being endlessly adaptable, supremely huggable, brilliant and supportive.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £2,299, now £1,264.45, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBJwr_0jq1NJz800

The most expensive mattress Simba sells, now’s your chance to nab more than £1,000 off the price. That’s a serious saving on this premium purchase. The mattress has 10 layers, made up of different materials, including titanium aerocoil springs, high carbon steel aerocoil springs, foam and a wool-infused bamboo layer. Designed to be breathable, fresh and temperature-controlling, the mattress adapts to suit movement too.

In our review of Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress , our writer said the mattress helped them “sleep more soundly.” They added: “It’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress” that “makes you unlikely to be woken up by your partner as much.”

Simba Orion bed base, double, fern: Was £1,169, now £467.60, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohvKQ_0jq1NJz800

This cut-price double bed base is now less than £500 in Simba’s Boxing Day sale bonanza. The fern shade would add an uplifting tone to a bedroom aesthetic, while the bed base itself is handmade. Designed to be supportive as you sleep, the wide slats should make it comfortable for your back too. The in-built headboard and solid beech legs add extra interior appeal as well.

Simba hybrid topper, double: Was £349, now £226.85, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRRiD_0jq1NJz800

This mattress topper is now reduced by an impressive 35 per cent, which makes the price tag more affordable. Made up of foam and aerocoil springs, it’s designed to be both cushioning, comfortable and cooling.

We featured it in our best mattress topper guide , as well as a standalone review , where our reviewer said it “totally erased our back pain.” They added: “Our aches and pains were soothed, thanks to the high level support, which truly won us over,” before highlighting the topper is “a great option if you’re looking to revive a tired mattress without committing to a new one.”

Simba hybrid essential mattress, double: Was £899, now £494.45, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhR2a_0jq1NJz800

Shop a Simba double mattress for less than £500 with this early Boxing Day deal. Featuring three layers, they include a breathable sleep surface, foam and aerocoil springs. The hypoallergenic mattress should help keep you cool overnight and draw heat away from your body, to help with extra breathable comfort. As with the other Simba hybrid mattress, there’s also single, king and small doubles to shop too.

