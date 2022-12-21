Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic has 60-21-10 triple-double to rally Mavs to OT win
Luka Doncic had the first 60-point game in Dallas history and the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history as the Mavericks rallied for a wild OT victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night.
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Rockets Game
Boston turning stops into above-the-rim finishes and a possession as good as any the home team had all night headline the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Rockets game. Boston Drive-and-Kicks Its Way to an Open Three Boston created quality shots in the first frame, but those looks weren't ...
