CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO