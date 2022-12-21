Read full article on original website
walkercountyga.gov
Annual Recycling Day is Thursday, December 29, 2022
The Walker County Landfill’s annual recycling day is Thursday, December 29. Penned mail & greeting cards, paper egg cartons, paperboard boxes, #1-7 plastic bottles & jugs, plastic lids & caps (do not flatten), file folders, blueprints, plastic bags, cans (do not crush), magazines, brochures, catalogs, white or pastel office paper, clean balled aluminum foil (2” or larger), pie pans, newspapers & inserts (no bags), phone books, loose metal jar lids & steel bottle caps, corrugated cardboard & paper bags, paper milk/juice cartons (no foil pouches, do not flatten), paperback books and shredded paper. Please note: glass is NOT allowed.
Couple arrested after Ga. deputies discover 2 dogs chained, trapped in truck for several days
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies found two trapped and malnourished dogs in their truck. On Saturday, Floyd County officials said deputies found a dog chained to a truck in a parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In addition...
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
southerntorch.com
Whataburger Seeks New Location for FP
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 2o. Mayor Brian Bain informed the Council that the contract between the City and Mahogany Properties, which represents Whataburger, had been terminated. The property (the former Jefferson’s location) which was previously slated for the chain restaurant, will not accommodate their building.
WDEF
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
WTVCFOX
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two...
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 6:44 p.m. Monday, all county roads and bridges in Jackson County are impassable, as well as all roads in the town of Bridgeport and several roads in Marshall County. See the full list of closed roads below. Huntsville. Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if...
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
2 arrested for mail thefts in Rome, deputies say
ROME, Ga. — Two people were arrested Monday in Rome for stealing mail. Cindy Gayle Walton, 46, and Jessie Donavan Teal, 35, were arrested on Dec. 19. Deputies say Walton knowingly had possession of stolen mail that added to 55 separate pieces from several different addresses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 19-25
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
December 24 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017346- 3900 BLK Ringgold Road- Alarm- Police responded to check the business. On scene officers spoke to employees and found the alarm was accidental. 22-017349- 1900 BLK Prigmore Road- Back Fire- Police responded to assist ERFD with forced entry...
