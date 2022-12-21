ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
walkercountyga.gov

Annual Recycling Day is Thursday, December 29, 2022

The Walker County Landfill’s annual recycling day is Thursday, December 29. Penned mail & greeting cards, paper egg cartons, paperboard boxes, #1-7 plastic bottles & jugs, plastic lids & caps (do not flatten), file folders, blueprints, plastic bags, cans (do not crush), magazines, brochures, catalogs, white or pastel office paper, clean balled aluminum foil (2” or larger), pie pans, newspapers & inserts (no bags), phone books, loose metal jar lids & steel bottle caps, corrugated cardboard & paper bags, paper milk/juice cartons (no foil pouches, do not flatten), paperback books and shredded paper. Please note: glass is NOT allowed.
Polk Today

Report: Body found on Highway 27 North

A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

Whataburger Seeks New Location for FP

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 2o. Mayor Brian Bain informed the Council that the contract between the City and Mahogany Properties, which represents Whataburger, had been terminated. The property (the former Jefferson’s location) which was previously slated for the chain restaurant, will not accommodate their building.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WDEF

Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
WTVCFOX

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested for mail thefts in Rome, deputies say

ROME, Ga. — Two people were arrested Monday in Rome for stealing mail. Cindy Gayle Walton, 46, and Jessie Donavan Teal, 35, were arrested on Dec. 19. Deputies say Walton knowingly had possession of stolen mail that added to 55 separate pieces from several different addresses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
ROME, GA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M

The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft

On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests December 19-25

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

December 24 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017346- 3900 BLK Ringgold Road- Alarm- Police responded to check the business. On scene officers spoke to employees and found the alarm was accidental. 22-017349- 1900 BLK Prigmore Road- Back Fire- Police responded to assist ERFD with forced entry...
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy