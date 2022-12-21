How to save money while staying warm during deep freeze

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Temperatures will begin to plummet Wednesday night as a dangerous arctic cold front makes its way into Colorado. Xcel Energy is offering money-saving tips customers can use while they stay warm during sub-zero temperatures.

Whether you’re new to Colorado or have been here for decades, this is not a normal event. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the extreme weather.

Xcel Energy recognizes that inflation is hitting everyone hard this holiday season and is offering tips to customers on how they can minimize the impact on their bills during extremely cold weather events.

How to save some cash while staying warm

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 69 degrees or lower

Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away from the home or sleeping

During the daylight hours, open the drapes and blinds to maximize heat from the direct sunlight. To retain the heat, keep the blinds closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air and maintain constant heating levels

Xcel Energy is also encouraging all customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills. The company can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs.

