Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare

PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show

A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

The 10 most-read stories of 2022 on Fox4News.com

Millions of people read stories on Fox4News.com in 2022. Our most-read stories of the year included everything from crime to politics to people going the extra mile to help others. Here are the ten most-read stories on our site for the year. 1. Athena Strand. Athena Strand found dead after...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Christmas Day forecast

After the arctic weather the last few days Christmas Day is going to be very nice out! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares her forecast which will be perfect for playing with those new toys.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas

Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tanner Hoang found dead after week-long search, police confirm

AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, a Texas A&M student from Flower Mound, was found dead in Austin after a week-long search, College Station police confirm to FOX 4. The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. His family was headed to College Station that weekend to watch his graduation and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car

DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
DALLAS, TX

