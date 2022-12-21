Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 27 evening forecast
There is a chance to see some showers this week. FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano shows you where and when the chances are highest.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes, 'optimistic' airline will be back on track before next week
DALLAS - Another day, the same situation at Dallas Love Field for Southwest Airlines passengers as more than 50% of Southwest flights were canceled at the airport for the second straight day. "We are stuck here from Albuquerque," said Becca Mudge. "We were supposed to fly out Christmas Eve to...
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Campo Verde in Arlington goes all out for the holidays
The Tex Mex spot does not hold back when it comes to Christmas spirit. This piece originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
The 10 most-read stories of 2022 on Fox4News.com
Millions of people read stories on Fox4News.com in 2022. Our most-read stories of the year included everything from crime to politics to people going the extra mile to help others. Here are the ten most-read stories on our site for the year. 1. Athena Strand. Athena Strand found dead after...
fox4news.com
New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado
A Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth will be getting Riley a new Chevy Silverado this weekend. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet said they were inspired after seeing the viral video to do something nice for Riley and his family.
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
fox4news.com
AT&T's new robotic dog visited Downtown Dallas and it looks like something straight out of Black Mirror
DALLAS - AT&T is the latest company to develop a robotic dog, and the new tech recently went for a stroll through Downtown Dallas. Dallas-based AT&T teamed up with Ghost Robotics to build the robotic dog which is covered in cameras and sensors. AT&T says the dogs can go where...
fox4news.com
TIME-LAPSE: Large warehouse fire burns near Grand Prairie
Watch a time-lapse clip of fire consuming an abandoned warehouse near the Dallas and Grand Prairie border. Plus, video from SKY 4 shows the charred remains of the building.
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Christmas Day forecast
After the arctic weather the last few days Christmas Day is going to be very nice out! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares her forecast which will be perfect for playing with those new toys.
fox4news.com
Christmas lights at the Fort Worth Arboretum
Lightscape at the Fort Worth Arboretum shined brightly for the holidays. Story originally aired as a part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas special.
fox4news.com
Group brings meals to hundreds of North Texas first responders working on Christmas
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A group is on a mission to bring some holiday spirit to those who sacrificed being with their family on Christmas, bringing food to police departments, fire stations and other first responders. Feed A Hero covers 9 counties, from Fort Worth to Rockwall, and from the state...
fox4news.com
Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas
Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
fox4news.com
Tanner Hoang found dead after week-long search, police confirm
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, a Texas A&M student from Flower Mound, was found dead in Austin after a week-long search, College Station police confirm to FOX 4. The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. His family was headed to College Station that weekend to watch his graduation and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon.
fox4news.com
AT&T's new robotic dog walks around Downtown Dallas
Dallas-based AT&T teamed up with Ghost Robotics to build the robotic dog which is covered in cameras and sensors. (Courtesy: AT&T)
fox4news.com
Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car
DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines apologizes to customers as cancelations leave thousands stranded
More than 295 Southwest flights were canceled out of Dallas Love Field on Tuesday and more than 2855 were canceled nationwide on Monday. The Dallas-based airline blames disruptions from winter weather for putting flight crews out of place.
