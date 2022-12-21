Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson’s 2022 will be remembered for everything but golf
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
15 of our favorite GOLF features you might have missed in 2022
Who has time to read everything these days? Certainly not you, and definitely not me. We are busy people. And that’s OK. But that’s where this handy primer comes in. We compiled some of our favorite features from 2022 — stories that cover major championships, pioneering country clubs, heartbreaking tales, improbable journeys and more — to put in one place for your viewing pleasure.
The 5 coolest things we spotted in pros’ bags this year
Having the privilege to travel around following the PGA Tour allows us insights and first looks into players’ bags throughout the season, and in 2022 there has been a lot to see. From old hybrids to new putters, and completely custom irons, it was a big year for gear, and these are the top five things we saw.
This year’s Tiger Woods comeback was nothing like the others
Tour Confidential: 2022’s overlooked stories, year’s biggest winner, Augusta’s LIV decision
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This Christmas edition, we break down the top stories of 2022 and Augusta National’s recent decision on LIV players’ eligibility for the Masters.
Mark Wahlberg, Augusta and more: These were our 5 most-watched videos of 2022
There’s no shortage of salivating golf videos these days. You can find swing tips galore on every platform. Shots of beautiful courses in perfect lighting flood our feeds, and golf is the favorite hobby of pop culture icons around the world (who are happy to share why with us).
Cam Smith finally had a breakout year in a tumultuous 2022
My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side
On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
‘Crisper to the eye’: Pinehurst No. 8 firmer and faster after recent facelift
Call it minor surgery. A cosmetic enhancement. A little quest to get its “mojo” back. But, Austin Powers jokes aside (“throw me a frickin’ bone here”), Pinehurst No. 8 just needed a little tweak. And, after my recent round on this 25-year-old Tom Fazio gem, I’d say the short wait — the course was closed between May and September this year while the work was completed — was certainly worth it.
