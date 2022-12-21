Read full article on original website
The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
The 5 best golf courses in Nevada (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Nevada. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Nevada. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
The 15 best golf courses in New Jersey (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Jersey. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Jersey. GOLF’s other course...
The 20 best golf courses in North Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in North Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in North Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
Colorado Plastic Bag Ban Effective 2024, 10-Cent Fee Starts January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, consumers in Colorado must pay a 10-cent fee to businesses for each plastic bag they take out of the store. By 2024, the total ban-which will be subject to stringent exemptions-will be fully implemented. A bill that was approved by the state legislature in 2021 and...
Avalanche kills snowboarder near Colorado mountain pass
According to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry snowboarder was killed on Monday when an avalanche took place northwest of Berthoud Pass. At about 1 PM, four backcountry tourers were caught in a large human-triggered slide. The avalanche took place in an area known as...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
A new law prohibiting the sale of non-cage-free eggs in Colorado will go into effect in January
Eggs that aren’t laid in a cage-free facility will soon begin disappearing from Colorado grocery store shelves, thanks to a law passed in 2020 that takes effect in 2023. HB20-1343 requires businesses to stop selling eggs produced by hens in cramped spaces. Instead, farmers must ensure each chicken has one square foot of floor space by 2025.
The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado
Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state over the holidays
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas last weekend. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort out. If the skier did not answer a...
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Think you've seen a wolf in Colorado? It was probably another predator
Wolf sightings and the spotting of wolf tracks have become more common in Colorado in recent years, since a small pack traveled into the state from Wyoming in 2020. The pack were the first known wolves to call Colorado home since the species was eradicated in the 1940s. That being...
