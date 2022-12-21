Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Golfing in paradise easily made this course my favorite I played this year
At the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, paradise is everywhere. It’s where the perfect blue of the Caribbean Sea meets the seemingly limitless Atlantic Ocean. It’s defined by the friendly locals you meet, the pristine beaches, palm trees and deep breaths of fresh air. Punta Cana is...
Golf.com
Tiger, LIV, one angry man and High Life guys: 22 Christmas golf wishes
He first offered me seven figures. Then he started getting colorful in his English, though his words were only four letters long. He was running hot, and it was at least somewhat understandable. A few weeks back, I was extending the Northeast golf calendar with a December afternoon solo round, and so was our man, and after six holes, we joined together. But now, we waited. The group in front of us on this short par-4 had parked their cart about 30 yards short of the green, and it was reachable from the tee.
Golf.com
Best golf beers? Best beers with golf in the name? Here’s an unscientific ranking
Love the content, keep it coming! Here in Columbus, we have what I would say is our premier local brewery, Land-Grant Brewing Company. The owner is a good friend of mine and an avid golfer. Since day one, they’ve had a beer on tap called Greenskeeper IPA. It’s seasonal now, so I’ll check and see when it will become available. Where should I send a 6’er?
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s 2022 will be remembered for everything but golf
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Golf.com
This was our most-read travel story of 2022
Let’s be honest: Playing some of the country’s most historic courses such as Cypress Point, The Country Club, Merion, etc., are out of reach for most of us. However, that doesn’t mean playing courses relevant to golf history is impossible. Our most-read travel story of 2022 was...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Nebraska (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Nebraska. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Nebraska. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Golf.com
All-time LPGA wins leader Kathy Whitworth dies at 83
No player, man or woman, won more on a single tour than Kathy Whitworth, who died Saturday at 83. From 1962 to 1985, Whitworth won 88 times on the LPGA Tour, more than both Tiger Woods and Sam Snead on the PGA Tour and besting fellow legends like Mickey Wright, JoAnne Carner, Nancy Lopez, Pat Bradley and others along the way. She became the first woman to amass more than $1 million in career earnings on the LPGA Tour.
Golf.com
Lee Trevino taught an 11-year-old how to con, and it’s everything
Will McGee stole our hearts. Lee Trevino taught him how to steal money. And the PNC Championship, even a week later, is the gift that keeps on giving. You remember McGee, right? The 11-year-old son of legend Annika Sorenstam had moment after moment at the PNC, the good-vibes event that pairs 20 major winners with a family member in a scramble format. McGee walked in putts; a week ago, during the event’s first round, he rolled in a 15-footer for birdie, and young blood had his putter raised and his feet moving after three yards. McGee was magic on the mic, too, as GOLF’s Jack Hirsh recounted in a column last Sunday.
Golf.com
Why the PGA Tour’s ESPN+ deal could prove a key weapon against LIV
Through one year at least, the PGA Tour and ESPN+ have proven a very good match. According to data released by the two parties, the streaming network and Tour have both seen strong gains through the first season of their 9-year, $685 million agreement. Growth was seen most prominently in viewership, where PGA Tour live coverage on ESPN+ was streamed by more fans than any other live content on the platform from January through August of this past year. The Tour’s first year on ESPN’s paid-subscription platform also coincided with a 42 percent increase in ESPN+ subscribership, and a 14 percent jump in overall Tour digital platform growth.
Golf.com
Our 5 favorite Drop Zone episodes from 2022
The Drop Zone crew was hard at work this year, bringing more than 50 episodes into your ears. We were lucky that so many of you listened, too, allowing us to bring you recordings from media centers, moving vehicles, major championships, PGA Tour events, LIV events and more. While some...
Golf.com
2023 rules changes to know: A drop that can land CLOSER to the hole?
Taking a drop will be a little less complicated in 2023. The time-consuming process of having to re-drop your ball because it rolled forward, closer to the hole will become a thing of the past when using back-on-the-line relief starting Jan. 1. Back-on-the-line relief is used most often for penalty...
Golf.com
The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Montana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Montana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Montana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Golf.com
The foolproof way to ensure you have perfect posture every time, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Having good posture is one of the golf swing’s most important fundamentals. Like your grip, stance and ball position, your posture sets the tone for your swing before you make your first move, and ensuring your body is in the proper position is the first step to executing a good golf shot. But how do you know if your posture is sound?
Golf.com
The 5 coolest things we spotted in pros’ bags this year
Having the privilege to travel around following the PGA Tour allows us insights and first looks into players’ bags throughout the season, and in 2022 there has been a lot to see. From old hybrids to new putters, and completely custom irons, it was a big year for gear, and these are the top five things we saw.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Golf.com
Cam Smith finally had a breakout year in a tumultuous 2022
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Golf.com
Catch up on our 3 most popular Fully Equipped podcasts of 2022
There was a lot to discuss in the world of golf equipment this year — and GOLF’s Fully Equipped podcast was there to chronicle it all. While we’d suggest going back and listening to every episode you missed over the past 12 months, we also understand not everyone has that much free time on their hands. So we’re doing the heavy lifting for you.
Comments / 0