Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday CashJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Sandburg’s Upward Bound Program gets new 5-Year, $1.5M grant cycle
Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science program has been awarded a new five-year grant cycle from the U.S. Department of Education to serve area high school students working to become first-generation college graduates. Under the $1.5M grant, Sandburg’s UBMS program will receive $297,601 each year through 2027. UBMS...
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors to have 10-year sealed battery
A new law takes effect at the start of the year that will require new smoke alarms being installed in homes to be the kind that includes a sealed 10-year battery. A public act passed in 2017 requires all homeowners to have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
City of Galesburg creating new administrative role; Wayne Carl set to retire in 2023
The City of Galesburg officially approved the creation of a new administrative position, Director of Public Works/ Assistant City Manager, at their meeting Monday. The position would remain the head of the Public Works Department but also assist the city manager on an as-needed basis. City Manager Gerald Smith says...
Galesburg Mayor explains why most residents are protected from energy price hikes
Mayor Peter Schwartzman says that he estimates that Galesburg residents have saved $2.6 million or $209 per residence on energy costs in just the last 6 months. This is because of the City’s energy aggregation program, which allows the city to aggregate the electric load of residential and qualifying businesses into one larger load.
‘A convenient way to treat minor illnesses and injuries.’ OSF OnCall opens soon in Galesburg
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients who need urgent care that do not require a trip to the emergency department. A new OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2779 Volunteer Drive, Suite 201, near the Walmart location.
Knoxville Community Fund grant provides food to area children
Blessings in a Backpack is coming to Mable Woolsey Elementary School in Knoxville thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Knoxville Community Fund. Blessings in a Backpack is a national nonprofit that provides food on weekends for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry. “The Knoxville Community Fund awarded...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
Galesburg Aldermen pass home rules sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council on Monday night passed a .25 percent increase to the home rule sales tax. The final vote went along an expected route; 4-3 with Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis voting in favor. Bradley Hix, Larry Cox, and Wayne Dennis were opposed. Aldermen and...
Galesburg City Council has 10 candidates for 4 open seats in 2023 election. Here are the latest to file
Ten candidates will vie for four seats on the Galesburg City Council in the April 2023 consolidated election. Two more candidates filed petitions to run for City Council on Monday. Citizens had until 5 p.m. Monday to file. Seats in the city’s odd wards — 1, 3, 5, 7 — are up for election in the spring. Seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 will be on the ballot in 2025.
Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect
Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
The Otherside of the tax increase: Galesburg Aldermen speak to WGIL about opposition to sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council Members Bradley Hix (Ward 1) and Larry Cox (Ward 7) stopped by Galesburg’s Evening News Wednesday to talk about their opinions on a proposed increase in the home rule sales tax, a proposed community center, and all the moving pieces behind both topics. Here you can...
Galesburg man gets 13-year federal prison term for selling meth
A Galesburg man got an early Christmas present of 13 years in federal prison. 39-year-old Christopher Lee Mixon was sentenced this week on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Mixon’s 156-month sentence will be followed by 4 years of supervised release. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Sara...
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Dist. #205 approves increased tax levy but tax rate to remain flat from last year
The District 205 Board of Education approved the 2022 tax levy of $23,856,768 at their meeting on Monday. Assistant Superintendent for Finance Jennifer Hamm told the board that the tax levy was increased over last year, matching the increases seen in the projected Equalized Assessed Value of the district, an increase she described as “significant.”
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
Galesburg man facing a slew of charges after domestic incident turns physical
Galesburg Police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance around 8:20 pm last Wednesday, December 21st, in the 2000 block of East Knox Street – the Iowa Court housing. Police met with a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. The 24-year-old woman said her boyfriend of four years, a 25-year-old Galesburg man, came home and became upset because the 20-year-old woman was there – who is also the man’s cousin. A physical argument ensued. The man struck the 24-year-old woman in the ribs and then shattered both women’s cell phones. Several hours later, officers made contact with the male suspect at his residence and he was taken into custody. The man ultimately admitted that methamphetamine use has caused him to become paranoid and he admitted to breaking the women’s phones. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery, two counts of Interfering with the report of Domestic Battery, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing, and a valid Knox County Warrant for battery.
Court gives City of Galesburg order to demolish blighted Broadview Hotel
Demolition of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg is one legal step closer to happening. A order for demolition of the former Broadview Inn & Suites was granted last week by the Ninth Judicial Court, Knox County, according to Steve Gugliotta, Galesburg’s director of Community Development.
Galesburg City Council to have 4 contested races in 2023. Here are the candidates so far
Eight Galesburg City Council aldermanic filings Monday means four wards will have contested races in the city’s 2023 consolidated election. Monday was the first day candidates could file nominating petitions for the April 4, 2023, consolidated election. The deadline to file petitions is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Seats...
