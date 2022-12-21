Galesburg Police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance around 8:20 pm last Wednesday, December 21st, in the 2000 block of East Knox Street – the Iowa Court housing. Police met with a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. The 24-year-old woman said her boyfriend of four years, a 25-year-old Galesburg man, came home and became upset because the 20-year-old woman was there – who is also the man’s cousin. A physical argument ensued. The man struck the 24-year-old woman in the ribs and then shattered both women’s cell phones. Several hours later, officers made contact with the male suspect at his residence and he was taken into custody. The man ultimately admitted that methamphetamine use has caused him to become paranoid and he admitted to breaking the women’s phones. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery, two counts of Interfering with the report of Domestic Battery, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing, and a valid Knox County Warrant for battery.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO