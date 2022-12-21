ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?

Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg City Council has 10 candidates for 4 open seats in 2023 election. Here are the latest to file

Ten candidates will vie for four seats on the Galesburg City Council in the April 2023 consolidated election. Two more candidates filed petitions to run for City Council on Monday. Citizens had until 5 p.m. Monday to file. Seats in the city’s odd wards — 1, 3, 5, 7 — are up for election in the spring. Seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 will be on the ballot in 2025.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect

Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives

Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dist. #205 approves increased tax levy but tax rate to remain flat from last year

The District 205 Board of Education approved the 2022 tax levy of $23,856,768 at their meeting on Monday. Assistant Superintendent for Finance Jennifer Hamm told the board that the tax levy was increased over last year, matching the increases seen in the projected Equalized Assessed Value of the district, an increase she described as “significant.”
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing a slew of charges after domestic incident turns physical

Galesburg Police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance around 8:20 pm last Wednesday, December 21st, in the 2000 block of East Knox Street – the Iowa Court housing. Police met with a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. The 24-year-old woman said her boyfriend of four years, a 25-year-old Galesburg man, came home and became upset because the 20-year-old woman was there – who is also the man’s cousin. A physical argument ensued. The man struck the 24-year-old woman in the ribs and then shattered both women’s cell phones. Several hours later, officers made contact with the male suspect at his residence and he was taken into custody. The man ultimately admitted that methamphetamine use has caused him to become paranoid and he admitted to breaking the women’s phones. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery, two counts of Interfering with the report of Domestic Battery, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing, and a valid Knox County Warrant for battery.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
