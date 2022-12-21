Read full article on original website
Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher In Emotional Post 6 Years After Her Death: Photo
Now that Billie Lourd is a mom of two, remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, is that much more poignant. The American Horror Story actress, 30, took to Instagram two days after Christmas to mark the six-year anniversary of the death of her mother, the beloved Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback pic in a restaurant with Carrie.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Recap the Year in an Uplifting '2022 Playback' Video
Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are reminiscing on the past year with a sweet new video compilation. Everyone on social media has been partaking in a viral trend that has been circulating TikTok that is used to recap someone's year, and now the actor's girlfriend is taking part.
