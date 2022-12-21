Now that Billie Lourd is a mom of two, remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, is that much more poignant. The American Horror Story actress, 30, took to Instagram two days after Christmas to mark the six-year anniversary of the death of her mother, the beloved Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback pic in a restaurant with Carrie.

