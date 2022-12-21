Read full article on original website
AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to Texas transfers, it’s a big one – former Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card's next college home is Purdue. Card follows in the footsteps of former Westlake quarterback Drew Brees with the move. The Boilermakers recently hired record-setting Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell as the team's offensive coordinator.
