Read full article on original website
Related
How To Unlock 7-Star Tera Raids In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
A ton of new features were added in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," but one of the most unique mechanics is the addition of the Terastal phenomenon. This allows Pokémon in the Galdea region to become encased in a unique kind of crystal that enhances certain type-based abilities. Most of the wild Pokémon that players will catch while roaming the open-world will have a Terastal form that matches their primary elemental type, but some can be battled and caught in Tera Raids are a bit different. These will have alternate Terastal forms, such as a Flying-Type Pikachu or a Dragon-Type Shellder. Tera Raid battles also drop special loot that can't be found anywhere else in the game.
HEROish Review: Simple & Addicting
Originally released as a highly-rated Apple Arcade title, "HEROish" has seemingly effortlessly made the jump to PC and consoles with its recent surprise launch. Available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and releasing on Nintendo Switch in January 2023, "HEROish" is a simple, yet engaging and wildly addicting card-battling MOBA-lite. And luckily for fans of the genre, it's quick and easy to pick up and hard to put down.
The Death Stranding Movie Might Not Feature The Game's Main Character
A week ago, "Death Stranding" fans got unexpected movie news as Hideo Kojima and Hammerstone Studios announced a film adaptation. The exciting news came shortly after "Death Stranding 2" was teased, giving Kojima and "Death Stranding" fans plenty to look forward to as 2022 comes to a close. However, fans of the original main character, Sam Bridges, could feel dismayed that he may not make a movie appearance.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tingle's Origin Explained
"The Legend of Zelda" is home to countless iconic characters who've entered and left the series over its nearly four-decade lifespan, but not every "Zelda" character is a captivating villain or a cute talking leaf — some of the franchise's most well-known characters are really, really out there. Likewise, the depiction of fairies in the "Zelda" games is fairly standard, but one so-called fairy stands as one of the strangest characters Nintendo has ever created, let alone one of the most bizarre characters in the series.
This Is Why Your Old NES Games Flickered
The NES was notoriously sensitive and prone to glitches, with the American version even boasting a major design flaw. Plenty of gamers got frustrated when they lost their progress because someone bumped the surface the console rested on. Most suffered the despair of not having the opportunity to play a title at all because the NES simply wouldn't read the cartridge. Talk to anyone who gamed in the '80s and '90s and you'll hear numerous stories like this.
Henry Cavill Sets Sights On A Whole New Game Adaptation
Henry Cavill has brought some of the most iconic video game and comic series to wider audiences with his portrayals over the years, but he's far from just a pretty face. Though he originally made a name for himself as Superman in "Man of Steel" — which he almost missed out on because he was raiding with his guild in "World of Warcraft" when he got the call — he's more well-known nowadays for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher."
Bruce Straley Passed Up Directing Gex 3 To Join Naughty Dog
Not many members of the gaming industry can claim to have had as much of an impact as Bruce Straley. But that wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, if not for one decision the critically-acclaimed game director made early on in his career, he may never have achieved the accomplishments he is now known for.
The Hardest Gym Leader In The Pokémon Series
A large number of Pokémon fans seem to be in agreement on who the toughest gym leader of all time is. It's quite a title to take, considering how many incredibly tough leaders have been included across the series' many titles. Including the recently released "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," there are nine different generations of main-series Pokémon titles, each with at least 8 Gym Leaders to face.
No Matter How Hard It Tries, The Game Awards Can't Escape This Kid
The 2022 Game Awards only happened a few weeks ago, but it's sure to be remembered for years to come for a few reasons. After nearly three hours of the show,, the Game of the Year was finally revealed: FromSoftware's "Elden Ring." After the game's co-director Hidetaka Miyazaki and others representing the "Elden Ring" team took the stage, keen eyes noticed someone who didn't look like they belonged in the background. As it turned out, this individual was indeed not supposed to be there, and after Miyazaki's speech he took the mic to nominate "reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton" for a GOTY award.
High On Life: How To Beat Skrendel Bros
Squanch Games' first-person shooter, "High on Life," has its fair share of unique enemies and equipment voiced by hilarious celebrities. However, critics agree that the comedy in "High on Life" is not for everyone. But fans of Justin Roiland have likely already picked up this game and are busy playing through it for the first time.
Pokémon Confirms What We All Suspected About Ash's Goodbye
The "Pokémon" anime has been around for a quarter of a century, but it feels like just yesterday that Ash Ketchum set out from Pallet Town in his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer of all time. Ash made his debut before the turn of the millennium, and the eternally ten-year-old trainer has spent the last 25 years becoming a better trainer throughout countless series, continents, and party compositions — always with Pikachu at his side. Finally, in November this year, he reached that goal — but after Ash became the World Champion, fans wondered what could be left for him, what his future might look like, and whether he would continue to be in the series at all.
The Only Pokémon Game That Didn't Release In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise has been flourishing for well over two decades at this point, but that doesn't mean that every game has been a worldwide sensation. Although the mainline titles and many of the spinoffs have delighted fans across the globe, others have been a bit too niche or limited in their release to be crossover sensations. For instance, the Nintendo DS game "Pokémon Conquest" was so rooted in Japanese history that it mostly only made sense to fans in Japan, and therefore wasn't a smash success in North America. But did you know that there was a "Pokémon" game that never made it back to the series' country of origin?
Ash Ketchum Just Got The Reunion We've Waited Decades For
Ash Ketchum will soon be given his goodbye after being the central character of the "Pokémon" animated series for over two decades. But before he leaves, the show will be gifting its viewers with a heart-warming reunion they've been waiting for. Throughout his journey, Ash Ketchum has had many...
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
Artist Resume Has Everyone Wondering About Death Stranding 2's Release Date
It is currently unknown when gamers will finally get their hands on "Death Stranding 2," but if an artist's resume is anything to go by, it could be sooner than we thought. One of the highlights of the 2022 Game Awards was the announcement of "Death Stranding 2," the sequel to Hideo Kojima's highly polarizing "Death Stranding," which was released in 2019. In typical Kojima fashion, the game's reveal was very cryptic. It didn't provide much detail about the game's story, causing many fans to speculate about what's next for post-apocalyptic courier Sam Porter Bridges and company. The "Death Stranding" sequel's announcement didn't come with a release date and doesn't even have an official title ("Death Stranding 2" is apparently just a working title).
The PSP Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Even years after the handheld console's production ceased, the PSP remains an essential part of gaming history and still manages to infiltrate the modern zeitgeist every now and then. And if you still own a PSP after all of these years, you have a wide selection of enjoyable and beloved games to choose from. But which game in its massive library will take you the longest to beat all the way through?
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
The Good And Bad Endings For Star Fox 64 Explained
Unlike its predecessor "Star Fox 2," "Star Fox 64" reached the homes of millions rather than existing on a single, official Nintendo cartridge. In fact, "Star Fox 64" is considered the best adventure that Fox McCloud and his crew have ever been on by no small number of fans. One of the game's key features was its branching campaign that encouraged players to not only explore the rail shooting levels to unlock different areas, but to beat the game all over again in attempts to see each corner of the Lylat System.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Check And Raise Friendship
Going from a completely cosmetic meter for a single Pokémon in "Pokémon Yellow" to the integrated gameplay factor seen in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," the Friendship mechanic has come a long way since its introduction. As of Generation 9, it governs the evolution conditions of seven Pokémon and offers special rank-based battle bonuses — in short, it's important for more than just the warm fuzzies of seeing your Pokémon run happy circles around you whenever given the chance.
The Best Akimbo Pistols Loadout In Warzone 2.0
There's plenty to see and shoot in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." Players can acquire Black Site Keys for a chance to unlock big rewards or even venture through the new DMZ mode. Whatever game mode or objective players set out for, having one's personal loadout can make the going a lot easier, and some players may want that loadout to feature two handguns instead of one.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0