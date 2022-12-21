[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A North Shore bakery and cocktail bar has shut down after being in business for a bit more than a year. According to a source, Zestfriendz in Swampscott is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from the Humphrey Street spot saying that "Sadly we have decided not to re-open after the holidays and will be permanently closing as of Friday December 23rd." Zestfriendz first opened in November of 2021, being a bakery by day and a small plates bar by night, with the place offering such items as muffins, scones, and oatmeal in the morning, soups, salads, sandwiches, and quiche at lunchtime, and chicken satay, polenta fries, sliders, and flatbreads in the evening.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO