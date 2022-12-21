Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
White SUV Sought in Winchester Hit-and-Run, Police Say
Police are searching for an SUV that hit a person in downtown Winchester, Massachusetts, last week. The crash took place on Main Street at Vine Street about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Winchester Police Department. They're looking for a white Lincoln MKX SUV made between 2016 and 2018, likely with damage to its front.
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car in Sharon
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, police announced. Little information has been released but Sharon police confirmed officers responded to North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian fatally struck by a motor vehicle.
nbcboston.com
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
nbcboston.com
New Details on Mother's Arrest After Baby Found in Woods of Manchester, NH
New details were revealed in court Tuesday about the premature baby, likely born on Christmas, found in a tent in the woods after allegedly being left in the cold for over an hour in Manchester, New Hampshire. Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Red...
nbcboston.com
Extension Cord Use Caused Malden Fire That Injured 2 Firefighters
A fire broke out late Monday night at a house in Malden, Massachusetts, sending two firefighters to the hospital and leaving nine people without a home the day after Christmas. Fire officials on scene confirmed to NBC10 Boston that flames broke out in a multi-family home on John Street and...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police
A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
nbcboston.com
2 Elderly Men Rescued From Triple-Decker Fire in Dorchester
Firefighters say they have rescued two elderly men from a fire in a triple-decker building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. on Mora Street. The flames eventually spread to all floors of the building, fire officials said. Photos from the scene...
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning
First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
nbcboston.com
Several Fire Departments Help Battle Blaze at Merrimac Home
Multiple departments assisted in fighting a fire Monday morning in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a Church Street home that was occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from the...
nbcboston.com
Man Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Winchester
A man has been hospitalized after he fell through the middle of the ice while skating with his daughter on a pond Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts. The man, whose name has not been released, spent about 15 minutes on a cold winter day in the water at Winter Pond, according to firefighters. He was grinning through pain as firefighters loaded him into an ambulance; he is displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to be OK.
nbcboston.com
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
nbcboston.com
Customers at Swampscott Restaurant Pay Others' Bills Before, After Christmas
A man set off a chain reaction of generosity at a restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, with dozens of customers paying it forward the day before Christmas Eve. There was the typical breakfast rush last Friday. Lincoln's Landing was filled with customers. One customer had an unusual request. The unnamed patron asked waitress Erin Lovenberg if he could pay for another customer's meal.
nbcboston.com
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
nbcboston.com
Water Main Break to Impact Service for Hours in Parts of Scituate
Water service has been impacted Tuesday morning in parts of Scituate, Massachusetts, due to a water main break. The water main break happened on Jericho Road, according to the town, and is due to cause impacts for up to 8 hours Tuesday. There may be discoloration to the water as...
nbcboston.com
Zestfriendz in Swampscott Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A North Shore bakery and cocktail bar has shut down after being in business for a bit more than a year. According to a source, Zestfriendz in Swampscott is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from the Humphrey Street spot saying that "Sadly we have decided not to re-open after the holidays and will be permanently closing as of Friday December 23rd." Zestfriendz first opened in November of 2021, being a bakery by day and a small plates bar by night, with the place offering such items as muffins, scones, and oatmeal in the morning, soups, salads, sandwiches, and quiche at lunchtime, and chicken satay, polenta fries, sliders, and flatbreads in the evening.
nbcboston.com
Clearing Medical Debt: What Patients Should Know About Qualifying for Charity Care
A nonprofit with Boston ties is helping low-income families across the country eliminate their medical bills. Some hospitals will wipe out medical debt for people that have income that’s three times the federal poverty limit. That limit goes even higher based on the size of your family. The problem...
nbcboston.com
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
