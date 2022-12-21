Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Ben Stanaland
Benjamin Lively Stanaland, III, 82 of Valdosta, Georgia died peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home after a short illness, surrounded by his wife, their children and grandchildren. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on October 11, 1940 to the late Benjamin Lively Stanaland, Jr. and Dorothy Woodward Stanaland. He attended Valdosta public schools, graduating from Valdosta High School in 1959. He was a Wildcat who played football for legendary football coach, Wright Bazemore, and was elected Captain of the 1958 team. This honor was voted on by his teammates. Ben was named most outstanding player and best lineman at VHS in 1958. He was named All-State in the Class AAA classification and awarded best center in the state as named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He was a standout student athlete in football, basketball and track. He signed on and with a football scholarship and played his freshman year at the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State College in 1964, now Valdosta State University. While at Valdosta State, he met the love of his life, the former Jane Maddox of Thomasville, Georgia and they were married on June 14, 1964 and were married for 58 years.
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations have come together to continue giving to the community — even after the holidays. For the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the Lowndes County community will be feeding more than 100 people a day. Something they say is critical and needed for some in this community.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
valdostatoday.com
Dwayne Randal Smith
Dwayne Randal Smith, 78, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1944, in Headland, AL to the late W. C. “Shooter” Smith and Sallie V. Lingo Smith. He was a retired electronics technician and lifelong musician who performed with several bands across Alabama and Florida. Mr. Smith loved to sing and played a variety of instruments. He was a very talented individual who recorded and produced his own music. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with CB radios, and spending time with his family.
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
WALB 10
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark
ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
actionnews5.com
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family. On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Trey...
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
Lowndes County hold 'Bring One for the Chipper' Christmas tree recycling event
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County is holding a "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6.
douglasnow.com
Linebacker Larry Daniel named First Team All State, six others receive Honorable Mention
Coffee Trojans linebacker Larry Daniel, the Trojans’ leading tackler, has been named First Team All State by the Georgia High School Association. Daniel, a 6’, 200-pound senior, tallied 48 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, and 26 tackles for a loss — team highs in all categories. He also tied for third on the team in sacks with four. Daniel intercepted one pass, deflected three passes, recovered one fumble, and caused two more.
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
wfmynews2.com
A special Christmas gift: Siblings visit brother badly burned in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Despite cold temperatures, one hospital burn patient had a warm and cuddly Christmas Sunday. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black, affectionately known as Bubby, reunited with his brothers and sister after a month in the hospital. He has been slowly weened off of sedation after being badly burned in a freak accident last month. The Powder Springs family wore matching pajamas and brought plenty of gentle hugs to mark the special Christmas visit - and Amahd had nothing but smiles for his siblings.
Comments / 1