ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Music Settlement's Winter Solstice Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0qxc_0jq1L7Y500
Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire

As the end of 2022 draws to a close there are still a number of offerings to help make your holiday season merry.

- On Wednesday, December 21 from 5:00 pm until 6:15 pm, the Cleveland Museum of Art will present Holiday Music in the Atrium with harpist Stephan Haluska. You can also catch his program on Wednesday the 28th — same time — same place. Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland. Free.


- At 6:00 pm on the 21st, The Music Settlement will host their popular Winter Solstice Concert in the Observatory at the Natural History Museum. Cellist Ida Mercer, violinist Mari Sato, and pianist Ann Wilson, piano, will play celestial works by Vivaldi, Brubeck, Ravel, and Piazzolla, the staff astronomers will give a brief presentation of the science behind the solstice, and film footage of deep outer space and satellite travel throughout the solar system will take attendees’ minds off earthly matters. Tickets available online.

And on the 21st at 7:30 pm, it’s Apollo’s Fire with WASSAIL! – An Irish-Appalachian Christmas. Irish singer Fiona Gillespie joins with fiddlers, medieval harp, hammered dulcimer, and bagpipes in this communal celebration of the American immigrant experience. The program will be repeated on the 22nd. Limited ticket availability. Cleveland Play House, Playhouse Square.
Tickets available online.

On New Year’s Eve at 12 Noon, the African American Archives Auxiliary of the Western Reserve Historical Society (Quad A) will present its annual Kwanzaa celebration with co-hosts Michelle Frazier and Beverly Lloyd. The program will include live jazz by the JT Lynch Saxophone Ensemble, spoken word presentations, crafts for children, gift books, and catered refreshments by A Taste of Excellence. It all happens at the Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Boulevard in University Circle. Tickets are available online.

And at 9:00 pm on the last day of 2022, join the Cleveland Pops’ New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring film music of James Bond. Carl Topilow leads the orchestra in music from Goldfinger to Skyfall featuring Broadway superstars Morgan James and Hugh Panaro. After the concert, enjoy a cash bar while you dance the night (and year!) away with the Cleveland Pops Jazz Ensemble and the Cleveland rock band,
Replay the Band , while counting down to a spectacular midnight. Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Tickets are available online.

Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for more information. SCENE picks will take a holiday break next week and return on January 5.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
723
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy