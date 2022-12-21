Salt Bae posts photo with Lionel Messi 'to save himself' from World Cup blunder

Salt Bae managed to blag himself a spot on the pitch after Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday (December 18) – but not everyone was pleased to see him there.

There was an awkward exchange between the restaurateur and Lionel Messi as he made his way onto the field, with the Argentine captain seemingly looking less than impressed to see him there.

Messi was celebrating with his teammates when Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, appeared to attempt get the footballer's attention.

He seemed to grab the World Cup hero’s arm a number of times before Messi pulled a face and walked away, with many accusing the Turkish restaurateur of capitalising on Messi's accomplishment in a crass way.

Gökçe did post a photo on Instagram alongside Messi showing he did receive his photo after all, but it was all very awkward.

Now, Gökçe has been accused of trying to “save himself” from more embarrassment by posting a clip of himself with Messi from a few years ago.

The clip shows him posing for a pic with Messi in happier times – before he gatecrashed the footballer’s celebrations on the biggest day of his professional life.

Many people remain baffled as to how the chef somehow ended up on the pitch after the final between France and Argentina, while being filmed doing his signature salting move over the gold trophy.

FIFA rules state that only a very select group of people are allowed to touch the trophy and he’s definitely not one of them.