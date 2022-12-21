ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Carlos Correa signs with Mets after deal with Giants falls apart over medical issue

By Ryan Chichester
 6 days ago

In the wee hours of the night, and in the stunner of the offseason, Carlos Correa is reportedly no longer signing with the Giants.

The biggest shortstop free agent prize is heading to Queens instead.

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets and Steve Cohen have swooped in and signed Correa to a massive 12-year, $315 million deal after Correa’s deal with San Francisco fell apart due to a medical issue.

Correa was supposed to have his introductory press conference with the Giants on Tuesday morning, but it was postponed without explanation. Turns out, according to Heyman, it was due to this medical issue, said to be unrelated to the back issues that caused him problems earlier in his career, and Cohen swooped in the bag the last move he felt his team needed: add another big bat in the bottom of the lineup.

Correa, 28, hit .291 with an .834 OPS last season, hitting 22 home runs with the Twins. A proven playoff performer, the two-time All-Star will move over the third base to complete a formidable left side of the infield along with Francisco Lindor.

Any questions of the Mets spending half a billion dollars to only slightly improve this winter have now been silenced by Cohen’s mighty checkbook. The Mets are now a bonafide World Series contender.

