ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jrFx_0jq1Kagk00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport .

Records show Lamar Toomer of East Cleveland now being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

A police report shows the incident happened late Sunday night in the baggage claim area.

CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim

An officer found the victim holding his head with a witness holding him up and a “large amount of blood on the floor.”

Court records show the victim went in and out of consciousness.

The police report shows one suspect started a “verbal altercation” with the victim. That became a “physical altercation.” Then, another suspect “picked victim up from behind and slammed him to the floor striking his head causing him to lose consciousness.”

The victim told police the first suspect spit on him three times leading to the fight.

Police say both suspects ran off following the incident. But, again, one man has now been arrested and charged.

Takeoff terror: What caused the failure that grounded a Hopkins flight?

The report shows the victim is 41 years old, and we have reached out to the hospital where he was taken to check on his condition.

Records show the suspect is 27 with an East Cleveland address.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter

A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
AVON, OH
WKYC

Suspect shot, killed by Barberton police following alleged robbery attempt

BARBERTON, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Barberton, the Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed to 3News. Barberton police later released more information, saying the incident was connected to an attempted robbery outside the YMCA on West Hopocan Avenue. A...
BARBERTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City police are investigating two homicides in back-to-back days. On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for several violent crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Sandusky police are looking for a fugitive wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of James Price. According to the U.S. Marshals, Price forcefully entered...
SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Intoxicated man found stumbling in roadway: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police responded to a call of a man seen stumbling along the roadway in front of Brunswick Fire Station 1 at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 24. The man was found to be highly intoxicated and in possession of a marijuana pipe with burned marijuana residue inside. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and drug paraphernalia possession and was taken to his father’s house.
BRUNSWICK, OH
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy