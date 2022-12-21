Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport .

Records show Lamar Toomer of East Cleveland now being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

A police report shows the incident happened late Sunday night in the baggage claim area.

An officer found the victim holding his head with a witness holding him up and a “large amount of blood on the floor.”

Court records show the victim went in and out of consciousness.

The police report shows one suspect started a “verbal altercation” with the victim. That became a “physical altercation.” Then, another suspect “picked victim up from behind and slammed him to the floor striking his head causing him to lose consciousness.”

The victim told police the first suspect spit on him three times leading to the fight.

Police say both suspects ran off following the incident. But, again, one man has now been arrested and charged.

The report shows the victim is 41 years old, and we have reached out to the hospital where he was taken to check on his condition.

Records show the suspect is 27 with an East Cleveland address.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.