Read full article on original website
Related
Why Babylon Bombed At The Box Office
The decadent opulence of the 1920s retains an almost mythological status in American pop culture. Nestled in time between the horrors of WWI and before the Great Depression, the "Golden Age" is generally marked by a free-spirited population, changing styles and pop culture, and tremendous advances in technology. "Babylon" is the latest movie to peer into this era of history, focusing on the time when silent movies were making the transition to speaking iterations, affectionately referred to as "talkies."
The Best New Series Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks
Television in 2022 was all about escapism; about stress relief; about finally relaxing on your couch and queuing up your poison of choice after a long day in this crazy, mixed-up world. So, with so many streamers and choices available, what do you want to pair with your finest sweatpants and cheap yet solid supermarket wine? Sure, you've got your fantasy epics, your brand new dramedies, your superhero stories, and so on and so forth, but when it comes to the best shows that premiered in 2022: most of them will stress you out.
What It's Like Working With Helen Mirren, According To Her 1923 Co-Stars – Exclusive
Helen Mirren is a stage and screen legend, starring in everything from Shakespeare and "The Queen" to "RED" and the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Now, she has taken on the role of Cara Dutton on "1923," in which she stars alongside Harrison Ford as one-half of the owners of the Yellowstone ranch in Montana.
James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol
Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.
The Ending Of Babylon Explained
Contains spoilers for "Babylon." Damien Chazelle's latest film "Babylon" is the most ambitious entry in his filmography to date. Unlike the singularly driven "Whiplash" or the romantic two-hander "La La Land," "Babylon" is an expansive period piece set at the point in Hollywood's history when the age of silent cinema gave way to the introduction of sound. To best explore this era, Chazelle's script follows a diverse ensemble, each with their own individual, intermittently interconnected arcs.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
Evanna Lynch Felt Much More At Home Filming Her Second Harry Potter Movie
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) goes from an abused orphan to a leader of a merry band of rebels, but it isn't an easy journey. When he first arrives at Hogwarts at 11 years old, he's a fish out of water. His closest confidantes are Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), who readily and consistently get into trouble with the Boy Who Lived.
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
My Hero Academia's Ricco Fajardo Credits Chuck E. Cheese With Launching His Voice Acting Career
When it comes to high-profile anime series, "My Hero Academia" is an absolute juggernaut. With six seasons and three films under its belt, as well as an upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, it's clear that the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. Part of this success is due to...
James Cameron Sees Himself In All Of Avatar's Main Characters
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here, and it looks like director James Cameron made the right decision going all in on his original franchise. In a time where adaptations and remakes dominate the industry, "Avatar" continues to find success at the box office, a testament to Cameron's ability to bring new and creative ideas through the world of Pandora.
Why There Was A Major Battle Over Lois After Family Guy's Pilot Episode
Like "The Simpsons" and "South Park" before it, "Family Guy" has remained a mainstay as one of the longest-running adult animated series on TV. Fox debuted the new cartoon anti-sitcom in 1999, and the show was canceled by 2002. However, strong DVD sales and early-internet public outcry led to the show's return in 2005 (via National Review Online). As of 2022, the show remains on the air.
How Emily Blunt Got Ripped To Play Rita Vrataski In Edge Of Tomorrow
Starring Tom Cruise as Major William Cage and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, "Edge of Tomorrow" was a critical hit with its time loop plot – as Cage is doomed to live, die, and repeat. Considered by some to be one of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, "Edge of Tomorrow" has great action sequences, fun thrills, and characters that you'll find yourself rooting for.
Danny Trejo's Heat Role Was Based On A Different Trejo
There was a time when it was almost unthinkable to have Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the same film together. Moviegoers got them sharing the poster but not the actual screen in "The Godfather Part II." Then, Michael Mann gave the world what everyone always wanted in "Heat." The filmmaker turned a real heist into Hollywood history. Pitting the two against each other from opposite sides of the law set up a nail-biting experience that thankfully spotlighted a host of incredible supporting stars. Among the big names like Jon Voight, Ashley Judd, and Val Kilmer, though, was an unmistakable character actor who was only just making a mark in Hollywood, Danny Trejo.
Glass Onion Unpeels On Netflix With A Sizeable Premiere
Following its first weekend on Netflix, which coincided with both Christmas and Hanukkah, we now know the impressive number of hours people spent watching "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on the streaming service. The second film in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" series, "Glass Onion" follows Daniel Craig as Detective...
The Unfilmed Transaction Scene In Clerks Explains The Original Ending
Though Kevin Smith has made enough of a name for himself in Hollywood to become something of a household name, it all began for the writer-director back in 1994 with "Clerks." Inspired by Smith's own annoying and often humorous experiences working at a retail store prior to selling the project (via The Guardian), the movie offered a deadpan and absurd aspect of life that many Gen X'ers were just starting to experience themselves.
If Glass Onion's Miles Bron Reminds You Of A Certain Billionaire, There's A Reason
"Knives Out" offered a unique take on the mystery genre filled with small details that also delivered a strong examination of social, political, and class conflicts, giving audiences something to chew on long after the 2019 Oscar-nominated venture. So when director Rian Johnson and company returned with another adventure for Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), it's no surprise that the first film's scathing satirical side came along with them, but this time aimed at a very different public figure.
Hugh Jackman Teases That Wolverine And Deadpool Will Get Along About As Well As You'd Expect
One of the year's biggest announcements was that everyone's favorite mercenary would be making his way over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but joining Ryan Reynolds for his transition from the Fox Universe is none other than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Fans have waited a long time to see real-life friends Reynolds and Jackman share the screen as their Marvel superhero counterparts, and it looks like Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios are ready to make that wish come true.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0