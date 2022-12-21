Read full article on original website
Brett Michael Ledet
Brett Michael Ledet, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Brett was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA. A celebration of life will be held at Ellendale Country Club in Houma, LA Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Brett is survived by his sons, Jonathan Ledet and...
Joyce Bergeron Boquet
Joyce Bergeron Boquet, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Joyce was a resident and native of Houma. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday December 28, 2022 at St. Gregory Church in Houma, La from 10:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, La.
Ruffin “Pecan” LeBoeuf
Ruffin “Pecan” LeBoeuf, age 82, passed away Saturday December 24, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Theriot, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, December 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Bake the Best King Cake? Prove so at the Bayou King Cake Festival!
If you’re from South Louisiana, as soon as Christmas passes, you’re most likely gearing up for Mardi Gras. That includes all home bakers and professional bakers that want to be put to the test for King Cakes!. The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) will hold the Bayou King Cake...
Register for Terrebonne General Well & Wise Spring 2023 Session Today
Terrebonne General Health System is preparing for the next Wise and Wise session which begins on Wednesday, January 25!. Well and Wise, The Foundation for TGMC and Terrebonne Council on Aging, is for residents 60 years and older and is a six-month program that is held on the last Wednesday of every month. The program includes health education from Terrebonne General physicians, fitness activities, cooking demonstrations, and everything in between that helps educate older residents. The program also includes preventative screenings, games and prizes, and breakfast.
LPPL to host 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest
The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest at the Bayou Blue Branch. The contest is open to all children of Lafourche Parish, simply create your shoebox masterpiece, snap a photograph, and submit it by email from January 3, 2023 – January 23, 2023.
VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, others
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and...
Lafourche lifts portion of Boil Water Advisory in Thibodaux
The Lafourche Parish Water District’s precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued on December 24, 2022 has been updated as follows:. The BOIL WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT for customers in the following areas:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue) in...
Pelican Point fire intentionally set; TPSO investigating as Arson
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a structure fire that occurred in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive, on Monday morning, shortly after 12:00am. On Monday, December 26, 2022, the Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Enterprise Drive in...
Three alarm fire ravages Pelican Point Preschool in Houma
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Boil Water Advisory for ALL of Terrebonne Parish
Due to low water pressure throughout Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District #1 has issued a boil water advisory for all of Terrebonne Parish until further notice. Before consuming water, it should be boiled for one minute in a rolling boil before consuming. If you do not have running...
Low Cost Spay Neuter Event comes to Houma
Bayou Country Animal Foundation, Kat Vet Spay Neuter and Rescue, and Petco Love partner to bring Low Cost Spay Neuter Event to Houma. Talking place on January 14 and 15, 2023, all services include spay/neuter, pain management, microchip and registration, and RCP/DA2PP and rabies vaccines for dogs and cats. Appointments are required, and can be made by contacting 985-401-2537 or sending a message on Facebook.
Downtown Houma tests new parking meter app pay option
Downtown Houma is testing a new way to pay meters that doesn’t require you to search for spare change in your car, pockets or purse!. Starting with the block of Grinage Street, from Main Street to School Street, visitors to the area will notice green stickers on the meters with instructions offering different ways to pay at the meter, using the Park Mobile app.
Impaired Driver Arrested Following Fatal Crash on Hwy. 308 Which Killed Passenger
On December 25, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of a passenger whose identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. The preliminary investigation...
Waterworks releases interactive map to determine Boil Water Advisory areas
You asked for a better map, and we answered. The following link will allow you to access our Interactive Map to determine if you are in a Boil Water Advisory area or not. Click on the magnifying glass at the top left corner of the map. Enter your address in the search bar and pick the correct one from the “drop down” list. If the streets are in blue, you are NOT under a BWA; if the streets are in red, you are still under a BWA.
