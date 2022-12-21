ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington man ordered to pay $3k, probation for defacing Washington Monument

By Izzy Karpinski
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — A Bloomington man was ordered to pay more than $3,000 and spend a year on probation for vandalizing the Washington Monument earlier in 2022.

Shaun Deaton, 44, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court on a charge of destruction of federal property.

Indiana man arrested, accused of smearing profane message on Washington Monument in red paint

Court documents indicated Deaton traveled to Washington, DC on September 20, 2022 and used to red paint to write a profane message on the base of the Washington Monument.

Investigators said he still had the paint brush in his hand when arrested, as well as red paint residue on his clothes and body.

Deaton was ordered to pay $3034.99 in restitution to the National Park Service for vandalizing the monument.

