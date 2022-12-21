ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County

An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two women killed in collision at PA Turnpike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Details have been released regarding a double-fatal accident that lead to the deaths of two women in Lancaster County. According to the county's coroner, authorities were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. on Friday. Once they arrived on scene, police determined that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooting injures one in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
local21news.com

Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person wounded in shooting in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. — One person was wounded in a shooting in West York. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
WEST YORK, PA
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One woman dead after her home caught fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:11 a.m.: The York County Coroner's Office announced that one 54-year-old woman died in the fire. Her name, cause and manner of death will be released after additional family and friends are notified. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology will be...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy