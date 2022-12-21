Read full article on original website
Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
Central Pa. man killed in Christmas Eve crash identified: coroner
A Lititz teen died after crashing into a telephone pole on Christmas Eve, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Mason Gentry, 18, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed around 2:45 p.m. in Salisbury Township on Saturday, the coroner’s office said. Gentry crashed into...
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County
An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster County. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The coroner has been called to the crash.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Woman using a walker dies after being struck by car in front of Pa. hospital
Tragedy struck this holiday season in Abington Township, Montgomery County, as a deadly crash claimed the life of a woman who was using a walker. Now, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to 6ABC. It all happened in front of Jefferson Abbington Hospital early Friday morning where...
Two women killed in collision at PA Turnpike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Details have been released regarding a double-fatal accident that lead to the deaths of two women in Lancaster County. According to the county's coroner, authorities were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. on Friday. Once they arrived on scene, police determined that...
Shooting injures one in West York Borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
Person wounded in shooting in West York
WEST YORK, Pa. — One person was wounded in a shooting in West York. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
Robber threatens employee with weapon at Metro PCS in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to find a robber who threatened to hurt a Metro PCS employee unless they would give him money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the thief had entered the store on Dec. 26 at around 5:28 p.m. Officials say the man...
One woman dead after her home caught fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:11 a.m.: The York County Coroner's Office announced that one 54-year-old woman died in the fire. Her name, cause and manner of death will be released after additional family and friends are notified. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology will be...
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
