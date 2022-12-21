Read full article on original website
Reports: P Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers agree to 2-year deal
Free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading home to Texas, agreeing to a two-year, $34 million deal with the Rangers
Kristaps Porzingis adopting 1 unusual move
Kristaps Porzingis is taking a page from the bizarro book of one fellow NBA seven-footer. The Washington Wizards big man Porzingis revealed to reporters this week that he has adopted the unusual method of contesting threes popularized by Luke Kornet of the Boston Celtics. In what has since been christened “The Kornet Contest,” Kornet leaps... The post Kristaps Porzingis adopting 1 unusual move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
