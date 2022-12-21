Kristaps Porzingis is taking a page from the bizarro book of one fellow NBA seven-footer. The Washington Wizards big man Porzingis revealed to reporters this week that he has adopted the unusual method of contesting threes popularized by Luke Kornet of the Boston Celtics. In what has since been christened “The Kornet Contest,” Kornet leaps... The post Kristaps Porzingis adopting 1 unusual move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO