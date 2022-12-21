Read full article on original website
SD Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley Setting Legislative Priorities
Now that South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley has his management team in place, he will be looking at legislative priorities. He has some initial issues in mind….. Jackley says he will also be asking for dollars to carry out the office’s mission….. Jackley will be sworn...
The SD Legislature & Social Issues
While the South Dakota legislature will have plenty of financial issues to debate in the next session, there will be plenty of social issues too. Dave Owen, President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they hope to stay on the sidelines on many of them….. Owen...
Eyes on the Southwest Power Pool
The Southwest Power Pool has been sending out Level One Emergency Energy Alerts as the arctic cold plunges south through their fourteen state service area. It puts electric utilities on notice that power demand has risen above their forecasts. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says tied with earlier...
Preparing for Electric Vehicles
As electric vehicles slowly grow in popularity, utilities are looking ahead and preparing. Northwestern Energy C.E.O. Bob Rowe says trends are moving in that direction….. Rowe says they are seeing other parts of the world quickly moving to electric vehicles….. Rowe says they are making plans to power...
Nebraska State Patrol Responds to Hundreds of Weather-Related Incidents
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those situations have been along Interstate 80 or other highly traveled roadways.
