WLOS.com
Thursday Weather Update: Bundle up, dangerously cold arctic air moves into the region
WLOS — Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Yancey Counties, plus the Burke Mountains. Wind Chill Warning in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday above 3,000 feet. Wind Chill Advisory...
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
WBTV
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Killed In Christmas Day Accident
VALDESE – On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70 near Rhodhiss Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car.
WBTV
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a Burke Co. wreck on Christmas day. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Highway 70 near Rhodhiss Road. An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Colorado was headed...
Man dies in head-on crash on Christmas Day in Burke County, troopers say
VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a car in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 on US 70 near Rhodiss Road. A […]
Woman charged in North Carolina man’s morning murder
Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
WBTV
Longtime Alexander Co. County Manager has died at age 70
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Richard “Rick” Louis French, County Manager in Alexander County, died Dec. 24 following an extended illness, representatives with the county announced. He was 70 years old. French served the citizens of Alexander County since April 1999, for a total of almost 24 years of...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
Over $1 million in drugs, multiple guns seized in North Carolina bust, sheriff says
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On December 23rd
37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Woman Charged
46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
