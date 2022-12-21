B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, promise Sheila Carter causing a whole lot of chaos when she turns up at the cliff house. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is a woman on edge and not afraid to make big moves to get what she wants. She doesn’t care who she scares, who she hurts, or how far she has to go to get what she wants. Be afraid, everyone. Be very, very afraid. Little does she realize just how prepared her son and his wife are to take her on!

