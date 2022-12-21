Read full article on original website
Doctors dismissed my symptoms — until I was diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer
Jessie Sanders said when she started experiencing debilitating abdominal pain more than five years ago, doctors blamed her symptoms on UTIs, severe cramps, hormonal changes and endometriosis. Then, over Thanksgiving break in 2021, the San Diego State University student was plunged into a bout of pain so severe she went to the emergency room. There, doctors reportedly discovered a large mass on her right ovary — and she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I was told, ‘This is just a large cyst,'” Sanders, 21, recalled in an Instagram post. “I thought my pain would finally go away.” A week later, Sanders received news...
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman was diagnosed with rare cancer just four hours after thinking she was suffering a heart attack while watching Snow Patrol at a music festival. Errin Shaw, 30, was visiting TRNSMT in Glasgow last year when she felt such intense agony that she assumed she had been stabbed.
An 11-year-old born with facial paralysis became the first child to receive a complex surgery that will give her a symmetric smile
Surgeons at Cleveland Clinic rewired Nicole Serna-Gonzalez's, 11, muscles and nerves during a 12-hour surgery to give her an eye-crinkling smile.
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial
Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.
Hospital Refusing to Give Life Saving Treatments to Unvaccinated Teen
In a case that is capturing national attention, a 14 year old needing a kidney transplant has been denied the surgery because she has not received the Covid 19 vaccine. The teen, Yulia Hicks, is an orphan adopted from Ukraine by her American parents last year. Yulia suffers from Senior Loken Syndrome, a degenerative kidney condition that requires a transplant to survive. She has been receiving daily dialysis treatment for the past 15 months.
Dear Doctor: What is follicular lymphoma, and do I need to treat it immediately?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, stage 3A. It was discovered on a CAT scan when I went to the ER for diverticulitis. I have no symptoms. The doctor did a biopsy to confirm, and I had a PET scan as well. I feel good otherwise. I am only on blood pressure and cholesterol medications.
Doctors patch up baby’s heart defect with ‘stem cell plasters’ in a first
Doctors have used “stem cell plasters” to treat a baby living with congenital heart disease for the first time, an advance that may lead to a new procedure to repair the condition without needing as many open-heart operations.Congenital heart defects are a common anomaly seen in babies even before they are born, with studies suggesting around 13 babies are diagnosed with the condition every day in the UK.These anomalies include defects to the baby’s heart valves, the major blood vessels in and around the heart and the development of holes in the heart, explained researchers at the University of...
Gene therapy may help children born with 'bubble boy' disease
Ten children with an especially rare and hard-to-treat form of "bubble boy" disease are living normal lives after receiving a new gene therapy approach, researchers say.
Girl, three, in remission after brave leukaemia battle now given just days to live
Porsha Williams, three, from Merthyr Tydfil, had a bone marrow transplant and was diagnosed with graft versus host disease - where white blood cells in the donated bone marrow attack other cells.
pethelpful.com
How Long Can a Dog Live With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?
How Long Will My Dog Survive With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?. "My dog is suffering from jaundice, and the doctors told me his liver and kidney have also been affected. He is being treated and is active. But can it be cured or not? His levels are BUN 140 mg/dl, Creatinine 6.65nmg/dl. Will he survive?” —Kaviya.
hcplive.com
The Future of Treatment for Children with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and TP53 Gene Mutation
Dr. Adam Lamble recommends that pediatric patients with AML and TP53 status should now be considered for transplant in first remission, and novel interventions are warranted. In an interview with HCPLive, Adam Lamble, MD, Attending Physician, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Cancer & Blood Disorders Center, High-Risk Leukemia Program, Leukemia & Lymphoma Program, Seattle Children's Hospital, shared what's anticipated for the future of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) research following his investigation of TP53 mutations in the pediatric AML population.
curetoday.com
Childhood Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward at the Same Hospital She Received Treatment
A childhood cancer survivor now works raising funds for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the same hospital where she received treatment for Ewing sarcoma at 12 years old. Since Megan Piotrowicz was treated for Ewing sarcoma in 2003, she knew she wanted to help others at a children’s hospital in...
