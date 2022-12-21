ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Hawk, FL

New York Post

Doctors dismissed my symptoms — until I was diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer

Jessie Sanders said when she started experiencing debilitating abdominal pain more than five years ago, doctors blamed her symptoms on UTIs, severe cramps, hormonal changes and endometriosis. Then, over Thanksgiving break in 2021, the San Diego State University student was plunged into a bout of pain so severe she went to the emergency room. There, doctors reportedly discovered a large mass on her right ovary — and she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I was told, ‘This is just a large cyst,'” Sanders, 21, recalled in an Instagram post. “I thought my pain would finally go away.” A week later, Sanders received news...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WQAD

Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy

LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anne Spollen

Hospital Refusing to Give Life Saving Treatments to Unvaccinated Teen

In a case that is capturing national attention, a 14 year old needing a kidney transplant has been denied the surgery because she has not received the Covid 19 vaccine. The teen, Yulia Hicks, is an orphan adopted from Ukraine by her American parents last year. Yulia suffers from Senior Loken Syndrome, a degenerative kidney condition that requires a transplant to survive. She has been receiving daily dialysis treatment for the past 15 months.
The Independent

Doctors patch up baby’s heart defect with ‘stem cell plasters’ in a first

Doctors have used “stem cell plasters” to treat a baby living with congenital heart disease for the first time, an advance that may lead to a new procedure to repair the condition without needing as many open-heart operations.Congenital heart defects are a common anomaly seen in babies even before they are born, with studies suggesting around 13 babies are diagnosed with the condition every day in the UK.These anomalies include defects to the baby’s heart valves, the major blood vessels in and around the heart and the development of holes in the heart, explained researchers at the University of...
pethelpful.com

How Long Can a Dog Live With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?

How Long Will My Dog Survive With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?. "My dog is suffering from jaundice, and the doctors told me his liver and kidney have also been affected. He is being treated and is active. But can it be cured or not? His levels are BUN 140 mg/dl, Creatinine 6.65nmg/dl. Will he survive?” —Kaviya.
hcplive.com

The Future of Treatment for Children with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and TP53 Gene Mutation

Dr. Adam Lamble recommends that pediatric patients with AML and TP53 status should now be considered for transplant in first remission, and novel interventions are warranted. In an interview with HCPLive, Adam Lamble, MD, Attending Physician, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Cancer & Blood Disorders Center, High-Risk Leukemia Program, Leukemia & Lymphoma Program, Seattle Children's Hospital, shared what's anticipated for the future of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) research following his investigation of TP53 mutations in the pediatric AML population.

