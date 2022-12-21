Doctors have used “stem cell plasters” to treat a baby living with congenital heart disease for the first time, an advance that may lead to a new procedure to repair the condition without needing as many open-heart operations.Congenital heart defects are a common anomaly seen in babies even before they are born, with studies suggesting around 13 babies are diagnosed with the condition every day in the UK.These anomalies include defects to the baby’s heart valves, the major blood vessels in and around the heart and the development of holes in the heart, explained researchers at the University of...

5 DAYS AGO