Nick Saban, Alabama arrives in New Orleans for Allstate Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban and Alabama football have arrived in New Orleans, La. The Crimson Tide has landed onsite for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. Alabama looks for its 11th victory to finish the 2022 season versus the champions of the Big 12 Conference. Alabama will battle the Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Several photos were posted to Instagram of the team landing in New Orleans. Ryan Hennessy of Channel 13 News in Birmingham shared a video on Twitter of the team’s arrival.
Alabama cornerback getting work in ahead of Sugar Bowl matchup
We have made it to Sugar Bowl week for the University of Alabama football team. Alabama takes on Kansas State on New Year’s Eve at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Crimson Tide wants to end the season with 11 wins and jump-start its spring with confidence. Kool-Aid McKinstry, a sophomore cornerback, looks to have a dominant showing at a classic bowl site. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder earned first-team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus, second-team honors from Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association, and Football Writers Association of America. McKinstry picked up first-team All-SEC honors at defensive back from the Associated Press and the league’s coaches.
What Nick Saban said upon Alabama football’s arrival to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban and Alabama football arrived to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Monday, and Saban talked to media upon arrival. Saban and the Crimson Tide will square off against Kansas State Saturday. The Alabama head coach started his press conference by discussing the Tide’s excitement to play in the Sugar Bowl. He then went into Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s decision to play in the bowl game.
Alabama DB Terrion Arnold creates heartfelt moment by surprising janitor at his high school
Alabama football’s redshirt freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold blessed the janitor at the high school he attended with a signed jersey during the Christmas holiday season. Arnold tweeted the special moment in Christmas Day.
Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early
Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
WATCH: Finland native Olaus Alinen excited to compete against the best at Alabama
Olaus Alinen is ready to spend the next three to four years of his life at the University of Alabama after signing with Crimson Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith sat down with Alinen to discuss his journey from Finland and more. The full interview can be streamed below:
