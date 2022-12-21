We have made it to Sugar Bowl week for the University of Alabama football team. Alabama takes on Kansas State on New Year’s Eve at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Crimson Tide wants to end the season with 11 wins and jump-start its spring with confidence. Kool-Aid McKinstry, a sophomore cornerback, looks to have a dominant showing at a classic bowl site. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder earned first-team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus, second-team honors from Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association, and Football Writers Association of America. McKinstry picked up first-team All-SEC honors at defensive back from the Associated Press and the league’s coaches.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO