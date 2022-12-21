Read full article on original website
What Is a Pleural Effusion?
A pleural effusion occurs when an area between the two membranes (pleura) that line the lungs and chest cavity becomes filled with fluid. This cavity is called the pleural cavity. Typically, the pleural cavity contains a small amount of fluid that functions as a lubricant. But disease processes, including heart...
ALS Stem Cell Treatment
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be treated with certain medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but the condition is not curable. However, these prescription therapies may reduce motor neuron damage, which is the cause of ALS. Management of symptoms is the cornerstone of ALS treatment. Stem cell...
