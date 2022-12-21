ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dorothy Vallier
6d ago

I don’t receive cash assistance:I receive stamps for my kids(127$)and I’m working 2 jobs in order to support my household because I don’t get ChildSupport on a timely basis because the other person doesn’t seem to think it has to pay(I’ve had both my kids since I had them and no ones tried to help me with them,because technically they are not anyone’s responsibility but mine and the x)this is why it’s called the(X) because when you choose you’re habits over your kids than I choose my kids over everyone because they come first with everything(I’m a home health care provider and that job isn’t very easy,than I have both my kids and my house to run after my work day of 70+hrs)so I think ChildSupport should be increased to help the single parents🤨

Jessica Weishuhn
6d ago

so it leaves the parents who are paying child support to struggle instead of getting the help that THEY need!?

6d ago

Like what about for parents that work ???? An still can’t make ends meet ??? So the lazy get paid to be lazier

orangeandbluepress.com

$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families

All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
CBS Detroit

Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system

(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
ncsha.org

MSHDA Board Approves 2023 Funding for MI-HOPE and Changes to Modular Housing Program

Lansing, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board authorized $18.5 million in funding to support the continuation of the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program in 2023. The MI-HOPE program was first announced in June to provide local government and nonprofit agencies the funding needed...
The Detroit Free Press

Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes

Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
interlochenpublicradio.org

Local health officials look for normalcy, policy changes in the new year

Michigan’s public health, food and sanitary codes are among policy focus areas for local health officials in the new year. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health (MALPH) said lately it’s seen increased threats that could weaken the power of health leaders. Executive director Norm Hess said he’d...
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
95.3 MNC

Michigan families on food assistance getting additional benefits

Michigan families getting food assistance benefits are receiving more payments this holiday season. They’ll be getting an additional payment of at least $95 in the month of December, to help cover the cost of groceries. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that the additional payment will help more than 1.3 Michiganders...
