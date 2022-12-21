I don’t receive cash assistance:I receive stamps for my kids(127$)and I’m working 2 jobs in order to support my household because I don’t get ChildSupport on a timely basis because the other person doesn’t seem to think it has to pay(I’ve had both my kids since I had them and no ones tried to help me with them,because technically they are not anyone’s responsibility but mine and the x)this is why it’s called the(X) because when you choose you’re habits over your kids than I choose my kids over everyone because they come first with everything(I’m a home health care provider and that job isn’t very easy,than I have both my kids and my house to run after my work day of 70+hrs)so I think ChildSupport should be increased to help the single parents🤨
so it leaves the parents who are paying child support to struggle instead of getting the help that THEY need!?
Like what about for parents that work ???? An still can’t make ends meet ??? So the lazy get paid to be lazier
